The forecaster said Saturday will bring a cooler start for many, but there will be plenty of sunny spells through the morning.

By Flaminia Luck

Temperatures are expected to cool for parts of the UK with a chilly start to the weekend for many, forecasters have said.

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It follows days of hot and humid weather with the Met Office announcing that England and Wales are on course for the driest July since records began. The forecaster said Saturday will bring a cooler start for many, but there will be plenty of sunny spells through the morning. Maximum temperatures of 25-26C are predicted and meteorologists said that while still warm, it will not feel as hot as recently. The Met Office said on Friday that England and Wales are on course for the driest July since records began.

It said the month was characterised by an “exceptional combination of extreme heat, abundant sunshine and an almost complete absence of rainfall”. Provisional statistics showed that only 5.6mm of rainfall had been recorded in England in July – less than half of the previous record of 13.4mm set in 1911. Wales is also set for its driest July with 7.9mm of rainfall, almost a third of the previous record of 22.6mm also set in 1911. Northern Ireland is on track for its eighth driest July while the UK as a whole is on course for its third driest. Scotland has had 72% of its average rainfall for the month and is not currently within its top 10 driest Julys. On Saturday, there will be showery rain in the north, particularly Scotland, but it will be mostly dry elsewhere, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said.

An overhead view of swimmers at Brockwell Lido in south London. Picture: Alamy

In the Friday evening weather forecast, Mr Burkill said: “Many places, especially in the south, are crying out for some much-needed rain. “Whilst there’s a bit of a rain on the horizon for next week, there’s not much to come this weekend.” Aerial pictures taken on Friday show the parched London landscape after weeks of hot, dry weather. Half of England and the whole of Wales is is officially in drought as successive heatwaves put pressures on water resources. Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at Dunwich Heath, near Leiston, Suffolk, since 5.30pm on Wednesday. On Friday evening, Suffolk County Council said crews remained at the scene and “good progress is continuing”. The wildfire is a few miles from nuclear power station Sizewell B and the construction site for new power station Sizewell C.