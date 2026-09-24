The Met Office said temperatures will rise over the next couple of days in southern England, peaking at around 27C to 28C in parts of the South East on Friday.

Beachgoers enjoying the clear blue skies and hot autumn sunshine at the seaside resort of West Bay in Dorset. Picture: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News

By Flaminia Luck

Temperatures later this week will be “exceptionally warm” for the time of year, forecasters have said - as a long hot summer struggles to come to an end.

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The Met Office said temperatures will rise over the next couple of days in southern England, peaking at around 27C to 28C in parts of the South East on Friday. The weather service said Thursday will be a largely dry day for many, with temperatures into the low-20Cs across much of England and Wales.

Warm sunshine on Boscombe beach in Dorset on the autumn equinox. Picture: Paul Biggins/Alamy Live News

Those further to the north-west, initially in western Scotland and Northern Ireland, will see a cold front with rain arriving by Thursday afternoon, and this will gradually transition to more mixed conditions over the weekend. It comes as much of England, including London and the South East, remain in drought following an extremely dry spring and summer that was also marked by successive heatwaves and hot weather, putting extra pressure on water resources.

Fresher air is arriving, with temperatures settling closer to average



London and parts of the southeast hold onto the warmth a little longer, with highs reaching 27-28°C on Friday before turning fresher on Saturday



Expect chilly starts, followed by warm afternoons ❄️👉🌡️ pic.twitter.com/84GrFKkBBQ — Met Office (@metoffice) September 23, 2026

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Dan Holley said: “Once early fog patches clear in the south, Friday will be exceptionally warm for late September, especially in the south-east closest to an area of high pressure over the nearby continent. “A weakening cold front will drift gradually south-eastwards overnight and into Saturday, with temperatures falling back closer to average over the weekend. “This sets up a mixed weekend of weather, much of Saturday will be fine and dry before an increasing chance of rain or showers on Sunday, especially in more western parts.” The Met Office said there are emerging signals for “increasingly wet and windy weather next week”. Read more: Judge overturns Trump's 'unconstitutional' ban on media outlets Read more: Rogue OpenAI agent hacked Australian government website in world first security breach

for some lucky Londoners their commute home involves cycling across Clapham Common. Picture: Alamy