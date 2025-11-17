People in central and northern Scotland been warned to watch out for icy conditions. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

People in central and northern Scotland been warned to watch out for icy conditions as cold weather moves in on Tuesday.

A yellow warning for ice will be active from 5am on Tuesday until midday, covering areas including Lanarkshire, Ayrshire, Edinburgh, the Lothians, Stirling and Fife. Parts of the north east and the Highlands will have a yellow warning in place between 7pm on Monday and 10am on Monday. A further yellow warning for snow, which is expected to affect upland areas, is in place for Angus, Stirling, and Perthshire for most of the day on Tuesday. Tuesday will see rain moving south-eastwards throughout the day, often falling on freezing surfaces and creating icy patches in the morning. Snow is expected on hills above 300 metres.

Snow is expected on hills above 300 metres. Picture: Getty

The Met office said: "Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls. "If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated. "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary."

Yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued for parts of the UK. Picture: MetOffice

Widespread cold conditions and some wintry hazards are expected across the UK throughout the week. The coldest night since march was recorded on Saturday when temperatures dropped to minus 7C in Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands. Wintry hazards Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said earlier: "As Storm Claudia retreats to the south, high pressure to the north west will drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic across the UK. "This will bring much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice. "There will be widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dipping as low as minus 7C in places next week, and daytime temperatures staying in single figures across the country."