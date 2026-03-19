Brits are set to bask in the balmy temperatures as the warm, sunny weather is to continue into the weekend for many parts of the UK.

Long spells of sunshine, light winds and very little rainfall will continue into Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday - the hottest day of the year so far - with temperatures peaking at nearly 21C.

A temperature of 20.1C was recorded in Northholt, west London, and in both Porthmadog and Gogerddan in Wales as of around 2.05pm on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 19.2C at Northholt on March 5.

The Met Office later confirmed temperatures rose to 20.9C in Gogerddan and 20.2C in Northholt at 3.35pm.

Friday - which is the spring equinox - temperatures could peak again in Scotland and Northern Ireland where it could be their warmest day of the year so far.

Read more: UK to be hotter than Athens as temperatures could reach 20C on 'hottest day of the year so far'