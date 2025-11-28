Around 90 homes remain without power following severe gales overnight.

A yellow weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office expired at 11am on Friday, which covered Orkney, Shetland and western parts of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said gusts reached 83mph on the Western Isles, and 75mph on the Isle of Mull.

A spokesperson said around 1,000 homes on Mull were without power mid-morning on Friday, however most were quickly restored.

Meanwhile, a different yellow weather warning has been issued across parts of the UK for this weekend and early next week.

The Met Office said heavy rain could cause travel disruption, difficult driving conditions and possibly impact outdoor plans.

Forecasters warned that a developing area of low pressure would move across southern and central parts of the UK on Saturday.

This will bring “bands of heavy rain and gusty winds”, particularly across Wales, the Midlands and southern England.