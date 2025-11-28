Nearly 100 homes remain without power following severe gales in yellow weather warning
Around 90 homes remain without power following severe gales overnight.
Listen to this article
A yellow weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office expired at 11am on Friday, which covered Orkney, Shetland and western parts of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said gusts reached 83mph on the Western Isles, and 75mph on the Isle of Mull.
A spokesperson said around 1,000 homes on Mull were without power mid-morning on Friday, however most were quickly restored.
Meanwhile, a different yellow weather warning has been issued across parts of the UK for this weekend and early next week.
The Met Office said heavy rain could cause travel disruption, difficult driving conditions and possibly impact outdoor plans.
Forecasters warned that a developing area of low pressure would move across southern and central parts of the UK on Saturday.
This will bring “bands of heavy rain and gusty winds”, particularly across Wales, the Midlands and southern England.
An afternoon of sunshine and blustery showers ahead 🌦️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2025
Some showers merging into longer spells of rain at times ☔
Feeling fresher than yesterday 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/7V7zepoTog
There is potential for 20-30mm of rain to fall across England and Wales, with 50mm possible in places.
On high ground, there is a low chance of between 60 to 80mm of rain falling.
Read more: Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rainfall predicted across parts of UK
Read more: British actor with pop star fiancé becomes 'red hot' favourite to be next James Bond
On Friday afternoon, they added: "We've almost finished reconnecting the last remaining customers still without power following the impact of the severe weather which crossed the country last night and earlier today.
"Preliminary figures suggest wind speeds reached 83mph on the Western Isles, and 75mph on Mull. One hundred and seventy-five lightning strikes were also recorded.
"The vast majority of those affected are now back on supply and work to reconnect around 90 customers continues.
"We're doing this as safely and as quickly as we can, and we'd like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience as we carry this out."