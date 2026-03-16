UK set to rival Benidorm this week as temperatures reach 20C on 'hottest day of year so far'
The settled spell is likely to continue, with “frequent spells of pleasant spring sunshine” expected in the coming days
Britain could be as warm as Benidorm this week, with forecasters predicting temperatures may climb to 20C on Wednesday.
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London is currently expected to reach 18C, but some weather models suggest the mercury could rise even further later in the day.
If that happens, the capital would match Benidorm, where highs of 20C are also forecast.
Much of southern and central England is set for a warm spring lift, with sunshine helping temperatures rise well above average for the time of year.
The Met Office says the settled spell is likely to continue, with “frequent spells of pleasant spring sunshine” expected in the coming days.
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Temperatures are on the rise this week, with highs reaching the upper teens and some favoured spots could even touch 20°C. pic.twitter.com/FNyDC28WQl— Met Office (@metoffice) March 16, 2026
But forecasters have warned there could still be chillier nights, with the chance of frost and fog in some areas.
Beyond Wednesday, the Met Office says we will see "frequent spells of pleasant spring sunshine". However, there is also a risk of some colder interludes.
The Met Office forecast for March 19 to 28 states: "It will quickly turn more settled everywhere, with most places predominantly dry."
Temperatures will fluctuate between being milder than average to colder than average, so it is possible we could see some overnight frost and fog, but overall by day there should be frequent spells of pleasant spring sunshine making it feel fine away from coasts exposed to a brisk easterly wind.
"How long the settled conditions last is less certain with some signals that showers/rain could return later in the period."