Britain could be as warm as Benidorm this week, with forecasters predicting temperatures may climb to 20C on Wednesday.

London is currently expected to reach 18C, but some weather models suggest the mercury could rise even further later in the day.

If that happens, the capital would match Benidorm, where highs of 20C are also forecast.

Much of southern and central England is set for a warm spring lift, with sunshine helping temperatures rise well above average for the time of year.

The Met Office says the settled spell is likely to continue, with “frequent spells of pleasant spring sunshine” expected in the coming days.

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