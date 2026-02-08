Fresh weather warnings have been issued for heavy rain as continued downpours bring flooding across the UK.

Elsewhere, Devon, Cornwall, Swansea, Cardiff and Newport are expected to be hit with heavy rain.

The forecaster warned of up to 30mm of rain in areas including Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, Southampton and West Sussex.

The Met Office issued the new yellow warning on Sunday afternoon and it covers much of southern England and South Wales, lasting from 12pm on Monday to midnight that same day.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Rain across parts of southern and southwest England, and south Wales Monday 1200 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/O8fNapraZv

The Met Office said: "Bands of rain and heavy showers will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Monday afternoon and evening.

"10-15mm of rain is likely fairly widely with 20-30mm in some places exposed to the strong south to southeasterly winds."

Sarah Cook, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, added: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by the ongoing impacts of Storm Chandra, including those whose homes and businesses have sadly been flooded.

"Significant ongoing groundwater flooding impacts remain probable in parts of Dorset and Wiltshire, with minor impacts probable for parts of Hampshire for the next five days, and West Sussex from Saturday.

"Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, to reduce the impact of flooding and support those communities affected. We urge people not to drive through flood water - it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."

More than 200 flood alerts remain in place across the UK following a month of constant rain.

On Thursday, the Met Office announced that rain had fallen every day of 2026 in south-west England and South Wales.

Both have experienced a far wetter than average January, with 50% more rainfall than usual, the forecasters said.

Southern coastlines in the south-west will see blustery showers on Saturday and South Wales will also see heavy showers, forecasters said.

Sunday will bring showers and some sun, but more wet and windy conditions are to move in from the west at the start of next week.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “Friday’s been a very soggy day across a good chunk of the country, cold wind continuing to feed in the cloud and the moisture across north-east England and eastern Scotland.”