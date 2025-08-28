Heavy showers and flooding will mean the end of this year's summer is a washout.

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place by the Met Office across parts of southern England and Wales from Thursday evening to early afternoon on Friday.

The forecaster warned that 10-20mm of rain could fall in under an hour in some parts, while prolonged heavy showers near the coast could see 50-70mm.

London and the south coast - including Kent, East Sussex, West Sussex, Hampshire, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall - will see showers, with areas of south Wales, including Swansea and Cardiff, also feeling the effects.

According to forecasters, bus and train services will probably be affected - with the flooding of a few homes and businesses likely.