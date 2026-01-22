Heavy rain has brought the prospect of flooding and disruption across parts of the country on Thursday.

Amber and yellow warnings are in place for parts of Scotland, while the Met Office has issued further yellow warnings for Northern Ireland and parts of south Wales and south west England.

The amber warning, which runs until 6pm on Thursday, will affect parts of Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Highlands, Eilean Siar, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Another yellow warning for rain is in force for most of the north east of Scotland until 11.59pm on Friday.

Up to 20mm is forecast to fall during Thursday across south Wales, Somerset and parts of Devon and Dorset, where a yellow warning is coming into place at 8am.

Read more: Heavy rain and melting snow causes flood disruption amid ice warning

Read more: Several missing after landslides hit New Zealand campground and house with rescue efforts underway