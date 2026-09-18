Although temperatures remain above 20C mid September, the Met Office has issued 'more strong winds and showers' across the UK in the coming weeks.

Walking by the seashore on a blustery, rainy day in Dorset. Picture: Alamy

By Antonia Vlad

Warmer temperatures could return from next week after this weekend's rainy and windy forecast.

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As some parts of the world are still battling with droughts and wildfires, parts of the UK are set for cloudy and rainy spells. Friday afternoon will turn cloudy from the west with scattered rain on the way, which could become locally heavy in the west. Windy and blustery showers will continue in the evening throughout the north while further south will be drier.

Rain clouds over Loch Hourn. Picture: Alamy

Wales may see odd showers at times. Tomorrow will be breezy with showers across the north-west and patchy rain could develop in the south. Rain in the north and south are set to ease on Sunday, with spells of rain expected in Scotland, leaving room for the sun to come out. Read more: 'Unprecedented' El Nino weather event to be 'strongest in living memory' as storms and rain to hit UK, says Met Office Read more: How much rain is needed to overcome UK drought?

Rain and heavy winds set to take place across the UK this weekend. Picture: Getty

As a result of El Niño storms, a natural climate phenomenon that occurs when sea-surface temperatures in parts of the tropical Pacific become warmer than usual, the UK is now set to experience a higher risk of flooding and wetter autumn than average. El Niño develops in the tropical Pacific, but it can still affect weather patterns in Europe through atmospheric connections. The most recent meteorological evidence indicates an increased likelihood of wet and windy weather this autumn, continuing into the early winter. People fear that this year's event will become "supersized", potentially being the greatest El Niño in 1,000 years.