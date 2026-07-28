The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat-health alert for the East Midlands, the East, South East and London.

Firefighters bring a wildfire under control in Bonhill, Scotland. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The risk from wildfires “remains elevated across the UK”, with more than 200 recorded in the last fortnight, fire chiefs have warned.

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It comes as the country prepares for more scorching conditions amid the fourth heatwave of the year, with temperatures expected to peak as high as 35C across south-east England on Wednesday. A Met Office assessment showed fires could be exceptionally severe by Wednesday if they start in parts of London, the South East and eastern England, as a result of the hot, dry conditions. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat-health alert for the East Midlands, the East, South East and London. The alert is in place from Tuesday to Thursday, and the agency warned that rising temperatures may increase health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups. Fire and rescue services in England and Wales have responded to 706 wildfires so far in 2026, with 208 incidents recorded between July 16 and 28 alone, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said.

A helicopter is used to water bomb Cairngorm wildfire as it continues to burn. Picture: Getty

It added that the latest figures, which do not account for wildfires across the rest of the UK such as a major wildfire in the Cairngorms in Scotland, show “how quickly wildfire activity can increase during prolonged periods of hot and dry weather”. Fire chiefs warned that wildfire risk “remains elevated across the UK”, with the NFCC adding there were “currently eight live wildfire incidents being monitored through national reporting systems”. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were continuing to “make progress at the major wildfire incident at Tintwistle Moor” after 60 personnel were deployed on Tuesday. Read more: Savannah Guthrie issues new appeal for information on mother's kidnapping Read more: Hard hats as important as graduation caps: PM tells schools to prioritise technical education in bid to slash benefits bill

While wildfire numbers in England and Wales remain below the 788 recorded by the same point last year, fire chiefs warned “continued dry conditions, combined with warmer temperatures and harvesting activity in many rural areas”, were creating conditions in which fires can start and spread rapidly. Images showed widespread brown grass across Blackheath in London, with parched dry grass present in many parks in the capital following the hot weather. It comes as Royal Parks staff were advised not to leave deckchairs under trees over fears branches will fall during hot weather. Large-scale wildfires across Europe, including in parts of Spain, France and Greece, have led to evacuations, environmental damage and pressure on the emergency services. The NFCC said UK wildfires are typically smaller and different in nature to those seen in southern Europe, adding, however, that the “long-term effects of climate change are increasing the likelihood of larger, more complex and more resource-intensive wildfire incidents occurring”.

Most wildfires are preventable.



Together, we can reduce the risk, protect our environment and support our emergency services during this period of heightened wildfire activity.



Read the full story: https://t.co/SVf2WpM9DQ #WildfireSafety #PreventTheSpark pic.twitter.com/qIqYPPvp4E — National Fire Chiefs Council (@NFCC_FireChiefs) July 15, 2026