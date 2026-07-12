Firefighters from extinguish fires at Hankley Common, Surrey. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Parts of the UK are at “exceptional” risk of wildfires as the heatwave continues, experts have warned.

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Areas in southern England and the Midlands are highlighted as being at highest risk, according to Natural England. Its fire severity index shows the area of “exceptional” risk is set to increase and spread to the South East and east of England by the middle of the week while most of the rest of England and Wales is deemed to be of “very high” risk over the coming days. The Met Office has said the scorching heatwave conditions experienced by much of the UK are due to last into the coming week, with most areas expected to stay dry, sunny and very hot. Dave Swallow, National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) wildfire deputy lead and lead tactical adviser, warned that such conditions “significantly increase wildfire risk”.

The smouldering remains of a wild fire at Tintwistle Moor above Woodhead Road on in Glossop, Derbyshire. Picture: Getty

“But most wildfires start because something provides the spark,” he added. “Whether it is a disposable barbecue left behind, a discarded cigarette or even a glass bottle left in the sunshine, we all have a role to play in preventing them. “Summer should be a time for people to enjoy the outdoors but it’s important not to underestimate the risks. Every year we see devastating wildfires and tragic drownings in inland water. “As more schools break up for the summer holiday, we’re asking people to enjoy the warmer weather safely, look out for one another and take simple steps to help prevent avoidable tragedies.”

Fire rages at Dovestone Reservoir, Saddleworth, Oldham. Picture: Alamy

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has been called out to two moorland wildfires in recent days while London Fire Brigade dealt with a blaze involving shrubbery at Stratford Station on Friday evening, which caused rail line closures. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called out to a “large fire in the open” on the South Downs near Eastbourne on Saturday while teams also tackled a blaze at Devil’s Dyke in South Downs National Park in West Sussex. It comes as hundreds of firefighters have battled one of Spain’s deadliest wildfires, which has killed at least 12 people in Almeria province in the south of the country. Four of the dead are believed to be British, according to regional authorities. Forecasters have said areas of England and Wales will continue to exceed 30C throughout the weekend and into next week as the country swelters in the third heatwave of the year. The Met Office has warned of possible thunderstorms from Monday in parts of southern England but overall another very dry week to come. Amber and yellow heat health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency will remain in place across large parts of England until 9pm on Sunday. The Met Office has revealed that record-breaking temperatures have led to 2026 becoming the first year to record 35C on six separate days. This broke the previous records set in 1976 and 2020 when five days were recorded with temperatures over 35C. This year has also become the first to see temperatures of 35C or higher in three calendar months – and broke the record for most temperatures of 34C or higher, with nine so far this summer.