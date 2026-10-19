Brits urged to secure bins, trampolines and garden furniture as winds of up to 70mph set to batter parts of UK
The Met Office warned those affected by the yellow wind warning should prepare for the possibility of power cuts as well as possible travel disruption.
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A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office this week as high winds of up to 70mph are set to batter parts of England and Wales.
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The warning is in place from midnight on Friday until midday on Friday and covers large swathes of the South West, parts of Wales and a small section of the South East along the coast as far as Brighton and into east Sussex.
The Met Office warned that gusts of 50-60mph are possible, while some coastal or exposed areas could see 70mph or more, while heavy rain will make travel more difficult.
The forecaster has warned that a period of strong winds may lead to damaging gusts and transport disruption.
People are being advised to secure loose items outside their homes from bins to trampolines, check travel conditions before setting out, prepare for the possibility of power cuts and stay safe from large waves and cliffs on the coast – including keeping dogs on leads.
The warning comes as the Met Office forecasts an increasingly autumnal theme to the week’s weather, with low pressure bringing spells of wet and windy weather.
Rain is set to move northwards across a large part of the UK overnight and into Tuesday, with another front moving in from the west by the evening, bringing further rain which will be heavy at times.
By Thursday, a developing area of low pressure brings the potential for some powerful winds and heavy rain – prompting the yellow warning.
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⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) October 19, 2026
Winds across parts of southern England and Wales
Friday 0000 – 1200
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/TfU9Ok8qZD
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/NVeny7sYeX
What should I expect?
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
What should I do?
- Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include: bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.
- Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
- People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It's easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
- If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
- Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.
Where does the yellow warning cover?
Regions and local authorities affected:
London & South East England
Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, Southampton, West Sussex
South West England
Bath and North East Somerset, Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Isles of Scilly, North Somerset, Plymouth, Somerset, South Gloucestershire, Torbay, Wiltshire
Wales
Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire
Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan
West Midlands
Herefordshire
Deputy chief forecaster Tom Crabtree said: “An area of the forecast we’re particularly focusing on is the development of a potentially deep area of low pressure that could cross the UK overnight on Thursday and through Friday.
“It has the potential to bring some strong winds, though the location of the strongest winds will be determined by the low position.
“At this stage, people should keep an eye on the forecast and be prepared for some unsettled weather at the end of the week.”