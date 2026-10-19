A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office this week as high winds of up to 70mph are set to batter parts of England and Wales.

The warning is in place from midnight on Friday until midday on Friday and covers large swathes of the South West, parts of Wales and a small section of the South East along the coast as far as Brighton and into east Sussex.

The Met Office warned that gusts of 50-60mph are possible, while some coastal or exposed areas could see 70mph or more, while heavy rain will make travel more difficult.

The forecaster has warned that a period of strong winds may lead to damaging gusts and transport disruption.

People are being advised to secure loose items outside their homes from bins to trampolines, check travel conditions before setting out, prepare for the possibility of power cuts and stay safe from large waves and cliffs on the coast – including keeping dogs on leads.

The warning comes as the Met Office forecasts an increasingly autumnal theme to the week’s weather, with low pressure bringing spells of wet and windy weather.

Rain is set to move northwards across a large part of the UK overnight and into Tuesday, with another front moving in from the west by the evening, bringing further rain which will be heavy at times.

By Thursday, a developing area of low pressure brings the potential for some powerful winds and heavy rain – prompting the yellow warning.

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