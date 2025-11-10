This year's United Nations summit kicks off in Brazil on Monday

By Alex Storey

Websites produced for Cop climate summits produce around seven times more carbon than the average, according to a new study.

Cop30 is being held in Brazil between November 10 and 21 this year but experts have said it is not hosted on verified renewable energy infrastructure. Professor Melissa Terras, of the Institute for Design Informatics at Edinburgh College of Art, said: "The digital footprint of websites, and how they have grown over time, deserves further scrutiny. "In this innovative use of web archives as a data source to measure how websites have expanded, we chose first to look at the Cop conferences, given they are the focus of so much discussion on climate change. "Our research shows that the carbon cost of digital presence is often overlooked by even those who care about, and are meant to protect, the environment. We hope our recommendations, and our tool, can help institutions identify and tackle this issue."

COP 30 Brasil Amazonia Belem 2025 logo on a indoor window. Picture: Alamy

Researchers analysed web archive data to assess changes in the carbon footprint of Cop websites over a 30-year period and their findings indicated emissions remained relatively low until Cop14 in 2008, with sites emitting the equivalent of 0.02g carbon per page view. However, from Cop15 onwards, emissions have risen sharply with pages on average emitting the equivalent of more than 2.4g of carbon per visit, with some emitting substantially more. Comparatively, the average website emits the equivalent of 0.36g of carbon per page view, according to researchers. Website views during Cop3 in 1997 - the first year with available data - emitted the equivalent of 0.14kg, roughly the amount of carbon that a mature tree can absorb in two days. In contrast, it would take up to 10 mature trees a full year to absorb the 116.85kg of carbon emitted as a result of Cop29 homepage visits alone - an increase of more than 83,000%, according to researchers. The rise corresponded with Cop pages increasingly using content that requires greater computing power, such as multimedia files, experts say.