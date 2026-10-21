Britain’s cyber security agency has warned organisations to consider taking websites and online services offline if they cannot protect them against two critical security flaws.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has urged UK organisations to prepare for emergency updates to software used to run websites around the world, amid fears hackers could exploit the weaknesses to break into their systems.

Fixes are due to be released at 3pm BST on Wednesday, October 21, although they could arrive earlier.

The NCSC warned: “Where immediate remediation is not feasible, organisations should consider taking the system offline until it can be fully mitigated.”

The flaws affect PHP, software that works behind the scenes to keep websites running, including those built using popular platforms such as WordPress.

European cyber officials have warned that the weaknesses could allow hackers to run their own commands on vulnerable systems without needing to log in. Full details of the flaws and which versions are affected have yet to be published.

The warning means some website owners could face having to temporarily take their services offline while they wait for protection to be put in place.

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