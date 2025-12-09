Ministers have not yet decided which relatives would be covered under the rules and have published a list of options

Labour's proposed overhaul of their worker's rights bill could allow workers seven days off work if a "distant" relative dies. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Workers will be entitled to a week off if a distant relative dies under new proposals being considered by the Government.

The plans, under Labour's new workers' rights bill, could give employees the right for the time off to mourn the loss of in-laws, cousins, uncles and nieces and newphews. A death within an employee's "chosen family," which is defined as "close friends and relationships that are not related but take the place of a traditional family," would also qualify them for unpaid time off, according to the Telegraph. The expansion of bereavement leave, which is currently only mandatory for the death of a child under 18, is one of several measures planned under the Employment Rights Bill.

Andrew Griffith, shadow business secretary, said "It is important for employers that there is a proportionate limit on what counts as family.". Picture: Alamy

The proposals state that all workers, from day one of their employment, will be able to claim a week of unpaid bereavement leave, which they can take at any time up to 56 days from the person's death. Ministers have not decided which relatives would be covered under the rules and has published a list of options in a consultation document. The most restricted option includes just a person's immediate family, while a much broader definition includes extended family and even close friends. Under one option being considered, the nature of the family relationship would not matter, and instead the eligibility for bereavement leave based on "the importance that person played in their life." However, Joanna Marchong, head of external affairs at the Adam Smith Institute, said: "This proposal may look compassionate but it threatens to impose significant costs and administrative burdens on employers at a time when businesses can least afford it. "Allowing virtually any personal relationship to trigger a statutory leave entitlement creates huge uncertainty for firms. "Employers won't know when staff may walk out for leave, how long they’ll be gone, or what documentation they'll need to request, potentially disrupting operations and increasing the need for expensive temporary hiring or overtime."