The five-day week we all enjoy was never a law of nature, but a compromise with history.

A century ago, Henry Ford introduced the two-day weekend for his factory workers. Adopted more widely in the1930’s, the transition was shaped by economic pressure, industrial change and the need to rethink how work was distributed.

The Great Depression helped make the case that, if there was not enough work to go around, the answer could not simply be to exhaust some workers while excluding others.

We’re seeing a potentially similar moment with artificial intelligence. I am not saying that AI will automatically hand everyone Fridays off, but it is making the old logic of the five-day week harder to defend.

The five-day week belongs to a world in which time was a reasonable proxy for productivity. Factories, offices and administrative systems are built around presence, supervision and repetition: more hours (often) meant more output.

But this is an increasingly archaic assumption. In much of today’s knowledge economy, value is not created by sitting at a desk for five days, but it is created by judgment, focus, creativity, problem-solving and the ability to make good decisions under pressure.

AI is exposing just how much of the working week is not work in any meaningful sense. Drafting, summarising, scheduling, searching, reporting and routine analysis can now be done so much faster, and the question is what organisations do with that saved time.

This is where the four-day week becomes more than a wellbeing initiative. It becomes a test of whether employers are serious about productivity or simply addicted to activity.

The best argument for the four-day week is not that people should work less hard but that they should work less wastefully.

A shorter week forces organisations to confront the inefficiencies that a five-day structure often hides: bloated meetings, unclear priorities, duplicated tasks, excessive reporting and the performance of busyness.

In that sense, the five-day week has become a shelter for poor management, giving organisations enough time to tolerate bad habits. A four-day week removes that comfort and asks leaders to decide what actually matters.

AI could be the catalyst that finally makes this possible. But there is nothing inevitable about it as the productivity gains from AI can be used in two very different ways.

They can be returned to workers as time in a working pattern like the four-day week. Or they can be used to intensify the same working week, with gains being absorbed into higher targets and faster deadlines.

That is the real choice facing employers. AI will not decide whether workers get more autonomy and time - leaders will.

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Benjamin Laker is a Professor of Leadership at Henley Business School who researches identity, legitimacy and meaning-making in the context of work and leadership development.

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