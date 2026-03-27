The clocks go forward in the early hours of Sunday morning

Frost could be on the way with lows of minus two in rural parts of England on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The start of British Summer Time is expected to bring frost for some parts of the UK when the clocks go forward this weekend, the Met Office has said.

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Brits can expect a "story of two halves" which will bring intervals of sunshine and showers on Saturday, before rain and possibly freezing temperatures come into play on Sunday. The official start of British Summer Time arrives on Sunday, when the clocks jump from 1am to 2am to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST). A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "For Saturday, for many, it will be a fairly settled day of sunshine and showers. Read more: Cities across UK face snow this week - see full list Read more: Asda boss warns of 'temporary shortages’ of petrol as demand at pumps rises due to Trump's war in Iran

The clocks will go forward in the early hours of Sunday. Picture: Alamy

"The primary showers will be in the far north west of the UK, but there will be good spells of sunshine and drier weather as well. "Sunday, by difference, is a bit more unsettled, with another system moving in from the north west, bringing wind and rain spreading across the UK through the day." They also added that the UK as a whole is currently below average temperatures due to a "colder pool of air."

Time to wrap up again 🧣



Temperatures tomorrow will be widely below average, but the wind will make it even colder and feeling more like the mid to low single figures for many 🥶 pic.twitter.com/RoUnE0TsTo — Met Office (@metoffice) March 27, 2026

Rural parts of England can expect temperatures as low as minus two, which may bring frost on Saturday night, with highs of 13C during the day. Cooler air will persist further north in Scotland on Sunday and rural parts of the country could also see temperatures drop to minus 2C. But a warmer spell is on the way with above-average spring temperatures expected by Monday night, the spokesperson said.

Periods of sunshine is expected on Saturday, however. Picture: Getty