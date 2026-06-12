The UK’s first GLP-1 pill for weight loss has been approved by the medicines regulator.

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Patients need to be on each dose level for at least a month before going up.

The starting dose for the tablet is 1.5mg, rising to 4mg, 9mg and 25mg.

People who are overweight and have a related condition such as high blood pressure will also be eligible.

The Wegovy (semaglutide) tablet is taken daily and is for obese adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above.

People currently treated privately with a 2.4mg Wegovy injection once a week can move straight to 25mg tablets once per day, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

The drug is given on prescription and will be available privately within weeks. It has not yet been assessed for use on the NHS.

Julian Beach, executive director of healthcare quality and access at the MHRA, said: “Having met the MHRA’s rigorous standards of safety, quality and effectiveness, the semaglutide tablet has been approved in the UK for weight loss and weight management.”

The Wegovy tablet, made by Novo Nordisk, should be taken whole on an empty stomach with a sip of water after a fasting period of at least eight hours.

No food or drink should then be taken for at least 30 minutes, otherwise the way the drug is absorbed by the body can be affected.

The MHRA has approved the drug based on data from a trial where adults were given 25mg per day in addition to diet and exercise.

After 64 weeks, adults taking the pill lost an average of 17% of body weight if they remained on treatment, compared with 3% for people on a dummy drug.

When all participants were included – regardless of if they remained on treatment – the average weight loss was 14%.

The most common side-effects of the medicine are gastrointestinal such as nausea, diarrhoea, constipation and vomiting.

Sebnem Avsar Tuna, general manager at Novo Nordisk, said: “This marks an important milestone for obesity care in the UK.

“For the first time, people living with obesity have access to a GLP-1 treatment in a daily pill, allowing them the choice and flexibility of oral treatment to support their long-term weight management.”

Professor Naveed Sattar, from the University of Glasgow, said: “The approval of the once-daily oral form of Wegovy (semaglutide) is welcome news for people living with obesity, particularly those who would prefer not to use injections.

“Expanding the range of effective treatments is important in helping people sustainably reduce caloric intakes within an increasingly obesogenic environment.

“With obesity rates in the UK now at very high levels, and associated with substantial multimorbidity, additional treatment options for sustained weight loss are greatly needed.”

James O’Loan, chief executive of Chemist4U, said: “The launch of oral weight loss medications is set to be game-changing for UK patients.

“We’ve already seen record demand ahead of the expected launch of a Wegovy pill in the coming months, with over 10,000 people joining our waiting list for a consultation.

“Notably, the majority of people expressing interest in the launch of weight loss pills have not previously used GLP-1s, indicating that the launch could widen access to millions of people across the country.

“Weight loss pills are a great alternative for people who don’t feel comfortable using injections and many will find that a daily pill feels more familiar and easier to fit into their routine.

“We expect that demand for weight loss pills will only increase as prospective patients become aware of them in the coming weeks and months.”

Dr Kieran Seyan, chief medical officer at Pharmacy2U, welcomed the news.

He added: “As public interest in medicated weight management grows, it is increasingly important that patients use reputable clinical services rather than unregulated online sources or counterfeit products.”