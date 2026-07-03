Wegovy pills go on sale at Superdrug for £79
Those interested in picking up the product will have to complete a full clinical assessment online before being considered for a prescription
The pill form of Wegovy is now available online at Superdrug with prices starting at £79 for a month’s supply.
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The tablet alternative to the popular weight-loss jab, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, is now stocked by Superdrug Online Doctor.
Those interested in picking up the product will have to complete a full clinical assessment online, in which they must answer questions about their weight, height and medical history, before the provider decides if they are eligible for a prescription.
Prices for a 1.5mg dose of the Wegovy pill – the lowest dose – begin at £79 for patients starting with a month’s worth, according to Superdrug.
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Existing patients can expect to pay £99 for the same dose. For a 4mg dose, new customers can pay £99, or £119 for existing patients.
Dr Clair Grainger, GP at Superdrug Online Doctor, said: “Following regulatory approval, we’ve seen strong interest in our information register.
“With prescribing now underway, people can now complete their consultation and access treatment if clinically appropriate, whether that’s online, in pharmacy, or in clinic.”
“Obesity is a complex medical issue, and any treatment will only be prescribed following a thorough clinical assessment against eligibility criteria.”
The two highest doses – 9mg and 25mg – will be priced at £149 and £209 for new patients and will be “coming soon”. Existing patients can expect to pay £169 and £229, Superdrug says.
To obtain the two lowest doses of the tablet, patients can currently only access the pills online, but some Superdrug stores will launch these later.
The use of the Wegovy pill was only approved on June 11, and the news of this prompted thousands of hopeful patients to join pharmacy waiting lists across the UK.