Those interested in picking up the product will have to complete a full clinical assessment online before being considered for a prescription

Prospective patients will be required to take a full clinical assessment online before being considered for a prescription. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The pill form of Wegovy is now available online at Superdrug with prices starting at £79 for a month’s supply.

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The popular weight loss medication was approved for use on June 11. Picture: Getty

Existing patients can expect to pay £99 for the same dose. For a 4mg dose, new customers can pay £99, or £119 for existing patients. Dr Clair Grainger, GP at Superdrug Online Doctor, said: “Following regulatory approval, we’ve seen strong interest in our information register. “With prescribing now underway, people can now complete their consultation and access treatment if clinically appropriate, whether that’s online, in pharmacy, or in clinic.” “Obesity is a complex medical issue, and any treatment will only be prescribed following a thorough clinical assessment against eligibility criteria.”

The weight loss jab grew in popularity over the last year, prompting a pill form to be made available. Picture: Getty