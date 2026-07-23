Restricting calories may "contribute to physiological stress and micronutrient deficiencies (for example, iron, zinc, biotin), which can disrupt the hair growth cycle"

People on GLP-1 agonist drugs have been reporting hair loss to regulators. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Weight loss and diabetes drugs such as Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy are linked to an increased risk of hair loss, researchers say.

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People on GLP-1 agonist drugs have been reporting hair loss to regulators, but a new study on around 50,000 people appears to firm up the link. Experts used electronic patient data from the University of Pennsylvania Health System to compare rates of alopecia hair loss in adults using GLP-1s to manage diabetes with those on other drugs. The team noted that regulators in the US have been informed of the link between the drugs and hair loss, particularly for semaglutide (Wegovy and Ozempic) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro). So far in 2026, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has received 399 reports of hair loss relating to tirzepatide, alongside 541 last year. It has also received 148 reports of hair loss linked to semaglutide, alongside 164 reports last year. Read More: Weight loss drugs ‘could slash alcohol hospital admissions’, study suggests Read More: Thieves jailed after trio steals £1m worth of weight-loss drug Mounjaro

The US have been informed of the link between the drugs and hair loss, particularly for semaglutide (Wegovy and Ozempic) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro). Picture: Alamy

For the new study, the team looked at people with type 2 diabetes on GLP-1 receptor agonists or other types of diabetes drugs known as SGLT-2 inhibitors, or DPP-4 inhibitors. In total, 12,004 patients using GLP-1s were compared with 15,221 using SGLT-2 inhibitors and a further 11,964 GLP-1 users were compared with 11,233 DPP-4 inhibitor users. After adjusting for factors that could influence the results, such as age and weight, researchers found using GLP-1 drugs were associated with a 37% higher risk of alopecia than use of SGLT-2 inhibitors. GLP-1s were also linked to a 68% higher risk of hair loss than use of DPP-4 inhibitors. Further analysis suggested the link related to non-scarring alopecia (where hair follicles remain intact, leaving the potential for hair to regrow). The researchers, including from the University of Pennsylvania in the US, wrote in the British Medical Journal (BMJ): “Case reports and analyses of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Adverse Event Reporting System have described occurrences of hair loss following initiation of a GLP-1 receptor agonist, particularly semaglutide (Wegovy and Ozempic) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro).

Restricting calories may “contribute to physiological stress and micronutrient deficiencies (for example, iron, zinc, biotin), which can disrupt the hair growth cycle”. Picture: Alamy