There were more than one million hospital admissions related to alcohol in England in 2023/24

Weight loss drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro have been linked to a decrease in the number of people who are dependent on alcohol being admitted to hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Weight loss drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro have been linked to a decrease in the number of people who are dependent on alcohol being admitted to hospital.

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GLP-1s are primarily used to treat diabetes and obesity by mimicking hormones to regulate blood sugar and reduce appetite. Studies suggest the medication could also help curb alcohol consumption. However, researchers in the US said the evidence “remains limited and mixed”. Experts analysed alcohol-related hospital admissions for 40,703 people who had started either semaglutide, which includes the brand Wegovy, or tirzepatide, also known as Mounjaro, between January 2018 and December 2024. Read more: Health condition affecting one in eight women could raise heart disease risk four-fold Read more: Breakthrough blood test could spot debilitating autoimmune disease more than a decade before symptoms strike

Studies suggest the medication could also help curb alcohol consumption. Picture: Alamy

The analysis found GLP-1 drugs slashed the risk of alcohol-related hospital admission by 26% compared with other diabetes medicines. Among those using the drugs for weight loss, the risk was 32% lower compared with other obesity medications. Elsewhere, weight loss jabs lowered the risk of alcohol-related hospital admission by 63% and 65% respectively among type 2 diabetics with alcohol problems and obese people with alcohol problems. The latest available figures show there were more than one million hospital admissions related to alcohol in England in 2023/24.

GLP-1s are primarily used to treat diabetes and obesity by mimicking hormones to regulate blood sugar and reduce appetite. Picture: Alamy