Some GPs are yet to prescribe weight-loss jabs, it has emerged as the Government announced new incentives to encourage a "fair" access for patients. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Some GPs are yet to prescribe weight-loss jabs, it has emerged as the Government announced new incentives to encourage a "fair" access for patients.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Department of Health and Social Care said that "not all practices prescribe weight-loss drugs", some eight months after the NHS began its mass rollout of the jabs. The mass rollout of weight-loss jabs on the NHS began last summer, with tight eligibility restrictions. At the time, leading GPs expressed concern about the additional workload linked to the programme. Read More: Revealed: The group taking the most weight-loss jabs Read More: AstraZeneca secures tie-up with Chinese firm for weight loss drugs

The Department of Health and Social Care said that "not all practices prescribe weight-loss drugs", some eight months after the NHS began its mass rollout of the jabs. Picture: Alamy

Now, the Government has introduced new financial incentives to encourage family doctors to prescribe the drugs and refer patients to weight management services, backed by £25 million in funding. Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Weight-loss drugs can be a real game changer for those who need them. "I'm determined that access should be based on need, not ability to pay. "Outside the NHS, we've seen those who can spare the cash buying privately, and the proliferation of rogue prescribers peddling dangerous unlicensed drugs that are putting patients at risk." He added: "This is just part of a wider public health package to help ease the £11 billion burden obesity places on the health service and economy. "These new incentives for GPs will bring the principle of fairness - which has always underpinned the NHS - to obesity jabs, with the phased rollout to those with highest clinical need first." DHSC said that the move, which is being announced as part of a new GP contract, will improve access to weight loss support for patients.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Weight-loss drugs can be a real game changer for those who need them.". Picture: Getty