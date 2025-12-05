As someone who spent 25 years battling obesity despite daily exercise and calorie counting before transitioning from CEO of a £100 million company to health coach, I've witnessed firsthand how desperate people become for quick fixes.

The current enthusiasm for weight loss injections concerns me deeply and I made this very clear in the House of Lords this week.

These jabs do work in the short term. They suppress appetite, slow gastric emptying, and people lose weight. But here's what the headlines miss: research shows that up to half the weight lost comes from muscle, not just fat.

When people inevitably stop the injections, they face a metabolic disaster.

Muscle tissue burns calories even at rest. A pound of muscle uses 5-7 calories daily compared to just 2 calories for fat. Lose significant muscle mass and your basal metabolic rate plummets.

You're left with less muscle than when you started, making weight regain almost inevitable and often exceeding the original weight.

The fundamental problem remains unchanged: we're treating symptoms whilst ignoring causes. Nine of the ten leading causes of early death connect directly to dysregulated blood sugar and insulin resistance.

Weight gain is merely the visible symptom of this underlying metabolic dysfunction. Injections do nothing to address the hormonal chaos driving obesity.

What Britain needs isn't easier access to jabs; it's education about metabolic health. When I finally understood how food impacts insulin levels, how fibre slows sugar absorption, and how whole foods versus processed foods affect blood sugar differently, lasting weight loss became straightforward.

No hunger, no deprivation, just working with my body's natural systems.

The real transformation happens through dietary change. Starting meals with fibre, prioritising whole foods, reducing refined carbohydrates, these approaches reprogram metabolism rather than simply suppressing appetite.

People following these principles at Clubwell report sustainable weight loss without the muscle wasting associated with injections.

Without wraparound services teaching proper nutrition, sleep hygiene, stress management, and metabolic health, weight loss jabs simply delay the inevitable.

Patients receive temporary relief whilst their underlying metabolic dysfunction worsens.

Public health requires addressing root causes, not providing increasingly sophisticated ways to avoid them. We need investment in nutrition education, not just pharmaceutical interventions.

The choice isn't between transformation or quick fixes; it's between sustainable health or continued dependence on medical interventions that fail to address why people gained weight initially.

Britain deserves better than a quick fix culture.

We deserve solutions that actually work long term, and that means confronting the uncomfortable truth: lasting health requires changing what we eat, not just suppressing how much we want to eat.