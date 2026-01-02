Health chiefs are sounding the alarm over the risks associated with buying jabs on social media as pharmacists predict a surge in demand for the medication in the new year

By Rebecca Henrys

One in 10 people in Britain say they would buy weight-loss drugs from platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, or from unregistered sellers online, if they could not get a prescription from their doctor or pharmacy, a survey has found.

It comes as health chiefs sounded the alarm over the risks associated with buying jabs on social media as pharmacists predict a surge in demand for the medication in the new year. The poll of 2,161 adults, conducted by Ipsos for the Press Association, found 26 per cent would only use weight-loss jabs if they were prescribed by their doctor, while 16 per cent would only take them if obtained from a pharmacy either in person or online. However, 10 per cent said they would buy them through social media platforms (5 per cent) or online from a retailer who is not a registered manufacturer or pharmacy (5 per cent). Some 4 per cent told the polling company they would obtain the jabs through friends or family who were on the drugs. Read more: Travel chaos expected as arctic blast sees snow and ice warnings upgraded across the UK Read more: Chickenpox vaccine to be rolled out on NHS for first time

Dr Claire Fuller, national medical director at NHS England, said people hoping to lose weight as a new year’s resolution “shouldn’t be tempted by quick fixes advertised online”. “We are concerned about reports of unverified sellers and individuals promoting weight-loss injections or diet aids on social media, offering medicines without any clinical oversight, medical checks or follow-up care,” she said. “The lack of supervision can put people’s health at serious risk, and there may also be concerns about the quality or authenticity of the products on offer. “Weight-loss drugs are powerful medicines and can have serious side effects, which is why they must only be prescribed by an appropriately trained healthcare professional.” Dr Fuller’s comments follow a similar warning from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which urged those looking to shed weight to avoid buying weight-loss products, including GLP-1 medicines, from unregulated websites or on social media. The regulator said that products sold illegally may be fake, contaminated, incorrectly dosed or contain products not listed on packaging which can cause dangerous side effects. The Ipsos poll found the proportion of people who have personally taken weight-loss jabs, or know someone who has, has more than doubled from 13 per cent to 28 per cent in the last year.

Almost a third (30 per cent) said they would take the drugs if they were provided by the NHS although only 11 per cent said they would take them if they had to pay a private provider. The NHS started the roll-out of Mounjaro – dubbed the King Kong of weight-loss drugs – last March. Over three years the health service expects to give the jabs to 240,000 people. Dr Fuller added: “There has been high demand for these new treatments. “The NHS is continuing to explore ways to expand access and offers a wide range of safe and effective weight management support that doesn’t involve injections, helping hundreds of thousands of people lose weight safely and sustainably. “Anyone accessing weight-loss treatments privately should only do so through an appropriately qualified and experienced healthcare professional, who can explain the benefits and risks.” Meanwhile, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), which represents around 6,000 independent community pharmacies, said it expects demand for weight-loss jabs to surge at the beginning of 2026. The organisation also warned that “unscrupulous fake sellers” could seek to cash in on people’s new year resolutions. A YouGov survey of 2,074 people found 6 per cent of adults are likely to use weight-loss jabs in the new year. Analysis by the NPA suggests this is the equivalent to 3.3 million people. Some 9 per cent of 25 to 49-year-olds told the survey they are likely to take weight-loss drugs in the coming year.

