Losing weight in middle-age can make people’s hearts just as healthy as if they had never piled on the pounds, research suggests.

“While obesity prevention strategies rightly place strong emphasis on children and young people, these findings indicate that prevention efforts should also extend to people in their 50s.

“Just a modest reduction in weight in people’s 50s may make a real difference to their health, potentially improving their quality of life and reducing their risk of heart issues.

Lead author Dr Charis Bridger Staatz, from University College London’s (UCL) Centre for Longitudinal Studies, said: “Ageing is often framed in terms of inevitable health decline, but our new research shows that this need not be the case.

By age 62, both groups had comparable cholesterol levels, blood pressure and signs of inflammation, which are all markers related to good health and strong hearts.

Overweight men and women who lose at least 5% of their weight in their early to mid-50s go on to have similar heart health as those who have stayed a healthy weight, the UK study found.

“Although this is often perceived as a stage of life when meaningful health change is no longer possible, our research shows that it’s never too late to start making changes to improve your health.”

Data from more than 6,000 people born in the UK during one week in 1958 was examined for the study. They were all taking part in the National Child Development Study.

UCL experts analysed people’s weight by way of body mass index (BMI) from their 20s onwards, and noted the highest weight each person reached by age 42.

The team then examined whether people had lost or gained at least 5% of their weight by age 50, and if they had maintained this weight difference at age 55.

Measurements such as blood pressure, cholesterol and inflammation markers were also analysed by the team.

Cardiometabolic health describes how healthy a person’s heart and metabolism are, with poor cardiometabolic health linked to conditions such as heart disease and heart attacks.

The study found that, aged 62, those who had maintained a healthy weight throughout adulthood had the best cardiometabolic health.

Meanwhile, those who stayed overweight, or who gained weight and ended up overweight, had worse health in comparison.

Furthermore, those who stayed obese, became obese or whose weight went up and down, had the worst cardiometabolic health of all.

In contrast, overweight people who lost weight had cardiometabolic health at age 62 that closely resembled that of the consistently healthy weight group.

Co-author Dr Laura Gimeno, from UCL, said: “These results show that the benefits of weight loss may extend beyond short-term weight reduction.

“Our findings support current interest around expanding access to effective weight loss support, including weight loss medications.

“They also highlight the importance of reducing further weight gain in midlife, as this was consistently linked to the fastest deterioration in heart and metabolic health.”

Dr Bridger Staatz said: “Policymakers may wish to consider how weight management support can be offered before older age, while also ensuring that efforts promote a holistic approach to weight management across the life course, including exercise and healthy eating alongside new medications.

“Slower heart and metabolic ageing may translate into reduced health service need with potential long-term health, social and economic benefits for both the NHS and society.”