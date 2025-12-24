It wasn't just serious stories that we brought you in 2025, from celebrity space trips to runaway animals

Katy Perry is part of a six women team on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launch. Picture: Social media

By Alex Storey

The world has seen another year of outrageous news with 2025 offering some of the most bizarre, upbeat, and funny stories to date.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Despite much of the headlines focusing on more serious and formal topics, there was still space for a list of weird and wonderful topics. From animals taking the internet by storm to celebrity look-a-likes going viral, 2025 threw up plenty of odd but upbeat goings-on. In case you missed them, here's a full lowdown on the tales that may have slipped under the radar.

Katy Perry blasting off to space

Perry made the trip to space earlier this year. Picture: Social media

The US pop star surprised fans when she announced she would be part of an all-female astronaut team on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket. Perry, 41, admitted she was "battered and bruised" following the 11-minute flight, where she was joined by Bezos' partner and journalist Lauren Sanchez, CBS Mornings presenter Gayle King, ex-Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn. Despite the feat, the Firework singer was criticised for her exaggerated actions during and after the flight, including kneeling down to kiss the floor when she arrived back on Earth. Addressing the trolls, Perry said the online world had tried to make her a "human piñata" and told fans she understood the internet was "a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed."

Year of the underdog

Crystal Palace pictured celebrating their FA Cup win. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also broke their silverware ducks in 2025. Picture: Alamy

Despite living up to the unwanted tag of being serial losers for too long, trio of English clubs Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace finally broke their long-awaited trophy ducks in the space of two months of each other. Eddie Howe's Magpies started the unlikely streak by triumphing against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium in March to end their 56-year drought for silverware. In May, Crystal Palace made it three times lucky after finally lifting the prestigious FA Cup for the first time by beating Manchester City 1-0. Previous attempts in 1990 and 2016 ended in runner-up heartbreak, with the 2025 victory cementing manager Oliver Glasner in the club's history. Tottenham completed the hattrick by finally banished their 'Spursy' tag - a term coined to describe the team's unwanted tendency to bottle leads, disappoint supporters, and generally underachieve. Ange Postecoglou guided his side to the Europa League trophy with victory over Manchester United - which perhaps in ultimate Spursy fashion- was his last game before being sacked.

Pensioner arrested over Sycamore Gap felling dons Rod Stewart wig to disguise himself from abuse

Walter Renwick said he wore a Rod Stewart wig in public to avoid suspicion. Picture: Alamy

It was a case that made international headlines when the iconic Northumberland tree was cut down. But the case also made for slightly more light-hearted headlines when it was revealed lumberjack Walter Renwick, 69, who was an original suspect, was forced to dress like music legend Rod Stewart to avoid detection and abuse in his village. Mr Renwick said at the time: "Every time I went shopping in Haltwhistle or Hexham, people were nudging each other and saying 'that's him that cut the tree down', stuff like that. "I know it was daft but I put a Rod Stewart wig on, so people didn't spot me." Renwick was released without action, and Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, were later convicted and jailed.

Coldplay kiss cam sends social media into raptures

The clip of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot went viral following Coldplay's show in Boston in the summer. Picture: TikTok

What started out as a routine performance from Chris Martin's band turned into one of the most viral clips of the year after the show's kiss camera focused on two concertgoers appearing to be having an affair. In the clip, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot desperately tried to hide their faces as the camera centered on them at the concert in Boston, USA. Martin joked: "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy." It was later revealed that both parties were separated from their respective partners at the time.

'Authorities alerted!' Rupert Lowe mistakes charities rowers for migrants

Despite remaining one of 2025's most divided and controversial topics, former Reform UK MP, Rubert Lowe sparked humour when he mistakenly reported a charity rowing boat as a mistaken dingy carrying illegal migrants. He posted a video saying: "Dinghies coming into Great Yarmouth, RIGHT NOW. "Authorities alerted, and I am urgently chasing. If these are illegal migrants, I will be using every tool at my disposal to ensure these individuals are deported." But actually, the boat was crewed by ROW4MND, a team of four who are attempting to row from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease.

The mystery of 'Fedora man'

Pedro Elias Garzon Delvaux, right, dubbed Fedora Man, walks past as police officers block an entrance to the Louvre after thieves carried out a daylight raid on French crown jewels. Picture: Alamy

The historic Lourve museum in Paris attracted headlines around the world for the wrong reasons when £77million worth of jewels were stolen from inside. A picture snapped of a 15-year-old Pedro Elias Garzon Delvaux, outside the museum on the day of the theft went viral, who appeared to be a detective on the case. But as it turned out, the teenager just happened to be a fan of Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot and happened to be at a real crime scene by chance. Shocked at his newfound fame, Mr Garzon Delvaux said he didn't even realise there had been a heist.

Italian man 'dressed up' as dead mother 'to fraudulently claim her pension'

Graziella Dall’Oglio (left) who died three years ago, and her son. Picture: Social media

More eyebrows were raised in Europe but this time in Italy, when an unemployed former nurse from Mantua earned thousands in pension payments before his illegal scheme was rumbled. The man's mother, Graziella Dall’Oglio, reportedly died about three years ago at the age of 82. But instead of reporting her dead, the son wrapped up her body in a bed sheet and stuffed it into a sleeping bag, according to local media. He then gave himself a "Mrs Doubtfire-style transformation," Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper reported, referring to the 1993 classic film starring Robin Williams. His investigation is ongoing.

Dashing through the town: reindeer sparks armed police response after escaping Christmas celebration

The reindeer fled a festive celebration in the coastal town of Formby, Merseyside. Picture: HM Coastguard Crosby

Christmas was saved for the people of Formy, Merseyside, after armed police were called upon to help when a reindeer fled a Christmas party in the town. Despite the exhausting search lasting hours, officers eventually located the animal in some dunes after becoming tired and lying down. In true festive spirit, the reindeer was returned to its owners in Wales.

Racoon found passed out in bathroom after breaking into liquor store

The raccoon in question was found "passed out.". Picture: Hanover County Protection

Keeping with the animal theme, a racoon had the hangover from hell after the rebellious animal was found collapsed on the floor of a Viriginia store alongside smashed bottles, a collapsed ceiling tile, and alcohol on the floor. While not quite handed a bottle of Lucozade and paracetamol, the raccoon slowly came around and was transported to an animal shelter to recover. He was released back into the wild after a few hours' sleep.

Bonnie Blue endorses Reform UK

The adult content creator made the endorsement amid claims she faced deportation from Indonesia over a "barely legal" sex stunt. Picture: Getty