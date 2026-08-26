Could the Harry and Meghan psychodrama finally be over?

It’s been six years since Harry’s self-titled ‘Freedom Flight’: when the Duke fled Britain with Meghan and baby Archie.

In the much-ridiculed social media video, you can see the joy on his face: the same joy we saw when he married Meghan two years prior.

I was sad to see them leave for America, particularly watching the infamous Oprah interview in 2021, when the couple criticised the royals over comments relating to Archie’s race.

While the rest of the country filled with rage/sympathy (delete as applicable), I was struck by something else: the couple are completely blinded by their love for one another. They were so smitten that they couldn’t see what was obvious: they were destroying relations with their family.

It took a while for the dust to settle: we all had to read the embarrassing memoir, watch the dire Netflix shows and sit through cringeworthy interviews with American networks.

But now, I hope that they’ve seen the light. For most of us, life is better when you’re near your family - whether your family is royal or not.

The King’s shock cancer diagnosis likely played a role in the decision to move, adding urgency to the fact that Charles had rarely met his two US-based grandchildren.

It’s inarguably wonderful news that the monarch is rebuilding relations with his son and getting to know Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke will face significant challenges in reconciling with William, particularly given the brothers’ difficult past and the grief they both feel for their mother Diana. Prides will need to be swallowed, and apologies made, for the boys to find a path back to friendship.

I don’t write this as a fawning supporter of Harry and Meghan; I can’t even say I hugely like the pair.

But they belong here: they are home again.

The children are about to enter the world's best education system, but stability is key. I hope, for Archie and Lilibet’s sake, that the family stays put in the UK rather than moving back and forth across continents.

Whether it’s a quiet Cotswolds life they’re after, or a return to the public eye, Britain is better with Harry and Meghan on these shores.

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Johnny Jenkins is Senior Producer of LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

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