The Work and Pensions Secretary said the review would examine a shift from benefit spending towards “opportunity spending”

Pat McFadden told LBC’s Lewis Goodall the welfare system was “not ambitious enough” for young people. Picture: LBC

By Georgia Rowe

The Work and Pensions Secretary has told LBC the Government must do more to give young people opportunities, as it announced its plans to expand a taxpayer-funded scheme aimed at helping young people into work.

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Pat McFadden told LBC’s Lewis Goodall the welfare system was “not ambitious enough” for young people, ahead of Alan Milburn’s long-awaited review into youth unemployment. Labour announced its plans to expand its Jobs Guarantee scheme nationwide by the end of the year, offering 90,000 paid roles to young people who have spent at least a year claiming benefits. Forming part of Burnham's bid to tackle the growing Neets crisis, every 18 to 24-year-old who is not in education, employment, or training will be “guaranteed” a fully-funded, six-month job matched to their skills after 12 months on Universal Credit. Mr McFadden said the welfare system has long been leaving young people trapped on long-term sickness benefits. Read more: Young people deserve legal ‘guarantee’ of training or work, says Alan Milburn ahead of NEETs report Read more: There’s a cheaper way to get NEETs into work: Jobcentres should employ and train them for local businesses

He told LBC: “The truth is the status quo is not ambitious enough for young people, so this is a Labour thing to do. “And when I ask colleagues to vote for it, it’s not because it’s some unfortunate, difficult necessity imposed on it, but because it’s the right thing to do.” The scheme has already been set out by the Government, but is now being expanded to cover under-25s who have been receiving benefits for 12 months. It comes as Mr Milburn’s report, due to be published later this week, is expected to call for a fundamental overhaul of support for young people, spanning education, health, employment and welfare. Mr McFadden said the Government agreed with the “thrust” of Mr Milburn’s analysis, but stopped short of committing to every recommendation before the full report is published.

Mr Milburn’s report is due to be published later this week. Picture: PA Images/Alamy