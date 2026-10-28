The man, who cannot be identified, is currently detained in a psychiatric hospital, according to his legal team

The Royal Courts of Justice on Strand in London, England, United Kingdom, UK. Picture: Marcin Rogozinski/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A “well-known individual” is suing two media organisations to halt the publication of claims they engaged in "exploitative sexual activities with girls and young women", it's been revealed in the High Court.

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The man, who cannot be identified, is bringing legal action against Independent Television News (ITN), which produces news programmes for ITV and Channel 4, and Guardian News and Media, publisher of The Guardian, in a bid to prevent them from publishing the allegations levelled against him. The High Court heard on the first day of the two-day trial that journalists at both organisations had conducted investigations into the man’s alleged conduct towards a number of people. The individual denies the claims against him, including an allegation he committed a sexual offence, with his legal team stating he has been detained in a psychiatric hospital for his own safety. The court heard that the man has no intention of returning to public life. Mr Justice Nicklin urged the public and media not to speculate, as the hearing got underway on Tuesday. Read more: 'I led a very promiscuous life, which I have spent years denouncing': Russell Brand trial hears statement he made to police Read more: Two arrested after cops 'pelted with bricks' trying to hold back football fans outside Ballon d'Or ceremony

The Royal Courts of Justice, High Court, London, where the case has been brought. Picture: Chris Harris/Alamy

He explained that the High Court must determine the case “fairly, on the evidence and legal submissions” and “without further attempts to identify” the individual, known only by the cypher PPT. PPT’s legal team was seen to argue that it was a “highly exceptional” case in which the publication of allegations would likely lead to the death of the claimant. The proposed publications are said to involve serious allegations about the man’s actions over a period of years, in a variety of professional and personal contexts. He is seeking an injunction to prevent the broadcast and publication, claiming they would likely lead him to attempt to take his own life. Sara Mansoori KC, PPT’s barrister, said on Tuesday that he had first attempted to commit suicide in May, when the Guardian and ITN contacted him to give him what's known as a right of reply - a chance for the subject to respond to the allegations.

Front page of The Guardian, who is the subject of the injunction alongside ITN. Picture: UrbanImages/Alamy