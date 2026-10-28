‘Well-known individual’ suing two media outlets to halt publication of claims linked to 'inappropriate sexual activities'
The man, who cannot be identified, is currently detained in a psychiatric hospital, according to his legal team
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A “well-known individual” is suing two media organisations to halt the publication of claims they engaged in "exploitative sexual activities with girls and young women", it's been revealed in the High Court.
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The man, who cannot be identified, is bringing legal action against Independent Television News (ITN), which produces news programmes for ITV and Channel 4, and Guardian News and Media, publisher of The Guardian, in a bid to prevent them from publishing the allegations levelled against him.
The High Court heard on the first day of the two-day trial that journalists at both organisations had conducted investigations into the man’s alleged conduct towards a number of people.
The individual denies the claims against him, including an allegation he committed a sexual offence, with his legal team stating he has been detained in a psychiatric hospital for his own safety.
The court heard that the man has no intention of returning to public life.
Mr Justice Nicklin urged the public and media not to speculate, as the hearing got underway on Tuesday.
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He explained that the High Court must determine the case “fairly, on the evidence and legal submissions” and “without further attempts to identify” the individual, known only by the cypher PPT.
PPT’s legal team was seen to argue that it was a “highly exceptional” case in which the publication of allegations would likely lead to the death of the claimant.
The proposed publications are said to involve serious allegations about the man’s actions over a period of years, in a variety of professional and personal contexts.
He is seeking an injunction to prevent the broadcast and publication, claiming they would likely lead him to attempt to take his own life.
Sara Mansoori KC, PPT’s barrister, said on Tuesday that he had first attempted to commit suicide in May, when the Guardian and ITN contacted him to give him what's known as a right of reply - a chance for the subject to respond to the allegations.
He was admitted to hospital that afternoon as a voluntary patient.
The court then heard how PPT made a second attempt to take his own life in July, “on that occasion absconding from a secure hospital to do so”.
At an earlier hearing, Sara Mansoori KC, for the man, said in written submissions: “The claimant is a well-known individual who suffers from very serious mental health problems.
“He has attempted suicide twice in recent months, was involuntarily detained… for a period during the summer, and remains seriously ill.”
Mr Justice Nicklin said on Friday that it was important to have the proceedings as open as possible, adding: “This case is going to be controversial either way it is decided.”
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