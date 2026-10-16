A “well-known individual” is suing two media organisations to prevent them from publishing allegations about him, the High Court has heard.

The man, who cannot be identified, is bringing legal action against Independent Television News (ITN), which produces news programmes for ITV and Channel 4, and Guardian News and Media, publisher of The Guardian.

The High Court has heard that journalists at both organisations have conducted investigations into the man’s alleged conduct towards a number of people.

The individual denies the claims against him, including an allegation he committed a sexual offence.

The proposed publications are said to involve serious allegations about the man’s actions over a period of years, in a variety of professional and personal contexts.

He is seeking an injunction to prevent the broadcast and publication, claiming they would likely lead to him attempting to take his own life.

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