‘Well-known man’ suing two news outlets to stop allegations from being broadcast
Jason Kamal, 48, and Ashley Hillsley, 21, wore high-visibility tops as they raided the store
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A “well-known individual” is suing two media organisations to prevent them from publishing allegations about him, the High Court has heard.
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The man, who cannot be identified, is bringing legal action against Independent Television News (ITN), which produces news programmes for ITV and Channel 4, and Guardian News and Media, publisher of The Guardian.
The High Court has heard that journalists at both organisations have conducted investigations into the man’s alleged conduct towards a number of people.
The individual denies the claims against him, including an allegation he committed a sexual offence.
The proposed publications are said to involve serious allegations about the man’s actions over a period of years, in a variety of professional and personal contexts.
He is seeking an injunction to prevent the broadcast and publication, claiming they would likely lead to him attempting to take his own life.
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TN and Guardian News and Media are opposing the bid, which is due to be heard at a trial in late October.
At a hearing on Friday, Sara Mansoori KC, for the man, said in written submissions: “The claimant is a well-known individual who suffers from very serious mental health problems.
“He has attempted suicide twice in recent months, was involuntarily detained… for a period during the summer, and remains seriously ill.”
Mr Justice Nicklin said on Friday that it was important to have the proceedings as open as possible, adding: “This case is going to be controversial either way it is decided.”
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