Stephen Crean who was injured in the LNER train attack. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Thousands of well-wishers have raised over £30,000 for a hero football fan who suffered horrific knife injuries in the knife attack on a train in Cambridgeshire.

Stephen Crean was knifed in the back, head and hand in the attack on a busy LNER train heading towards London on Saturday evening. He was slashed repeatedly while standing his ground when faced with the knife attacker - to buy time so that other passengers could reach the safety of the buffet car. Mr Crean said the man asked him: "Do you want to die? Do you want to die?" Before he was stabbed. He told Metro that the sum raised for him has left him shocked. “I don’t expect anything in life but this is such a kind gesture, I can’t quite believe it. Read more: Huntingdon train suspect 'linked to string of knife crimes' hours before attack Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman stabbed in London park

Mr Crean said he 'can't believe' the generosity of well-wishers. Picture: Alamy

“I can’t open up any messages or look at the charity page myself but friends have shown me it and I’m in shock at the fact people have kindly donated so much.” After the attack he said: “He's gone for me and there was a tussle in the arms with him and that's where my hand, the fingers are really bad, four cuts through them, sliced. And then he raised it and must have caught me when I was ducking and diving and must have caught me on the head." He said it was ‘lovely’ to be described as a hero but that the real heroes were people who saved the lives of victims. Yesterday, a train crew member who was seriously injured while trying to protect passengers was identified as Samir Zitouni, known as Sam.

Forensic investigators at the scene of the attack. Picture: Alamy