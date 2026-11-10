The women accusing Russell Brand have spent a torturous four weeks in court, bravely sharing their experiences, having to sit through crude questioning from Brand’s barrister.

Meanwhile, Brand – a man who has openly joked about rape more than once – kept up the persona of an enlightened man. Walking out of court, he oozed calm and poise. Throughout the trial, he continued to film episodes of his “Sunday Service with the Brands” podcast.

The incongruence was obvious to me as I followed the case. I work in the self-help and personal development world and I recognise his type. It frustrates me how often in the self-help world we mistake calmness for goodness, and emotional regulation for emotional suppression.

Was this not one of the most stressful situations of Brand’s life? Why then did he give the impression of a man walking on a beach in paradise? The inconsistency points to a con man. We should always listen to how our body feels when witnessing that, because our gut often tells us what our mind can be convinced of.

The world of spirituality is sadly awash with predatory men like Brand. Our focus on forgiveness when someone has “looked inwards” becomes a shield to hide behind, even when accountability isn’t even part of the conversation.

That’s partly why I launched Talking Common, a show that challenges the self-help industry’s obsession with looking inwards and encourages us to ask how we can better our lives by looking at society, and how to take responsibility for one another.

Much has, rightly, been said about how the mainstream media propelled Brand to stardom as he became more and more dangerous. It’s since come to light that Brand’s predatory behaviour was an open secret. Media bosses and producers stood by him. They reportedly laughed at his antics and supported his legal threats against anyone who dared speak out.

But Brand’s objectification of women wasn’t just behind the scenes. It was on full display in his public appearances.

So shouldn’t we also be talking about the successful media personalities who even today trade on questioning women’s autonomy and independence? I’m talking about the influencers who rack up millions of views by suggesting women’s economic freedom is at fault for declining birth rates, or ask whether the state should intervene to ensure men have access to female companionship. These views are just the respectable surface of a deeper and more troubling well.

As I recently learnt from interviewing the journalist James Bloodworth, the manosphere is full of pseudoscience about the “natural” role of women as subordinates, as well as conspiracies attributing all modern wrongs to their manipulative powers.

In the case of Brand, there was a clear link between his public misogyny and his crimes. That’s why we need to call out sexist, demeaning personas when we see them – in both mainstream and alternative media.

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Josh Connolly hosts the new video podcast, Talking Common, that asks why self-help has taught us to look inward for answers to problems we can only solve together.

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