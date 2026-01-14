Megan Smith's bid was unanimously approved by West Norfolk’s planning committee following a lengthy battle

Influencer Megan Smith, owner of Pilates studio Luco Wellness, at the centre of the planning dispute. Picture: lucowelness/Instagram

By Georgia Rowe

A wellness influencer who built a £30,000 Pilates studio in her grandparents' back garden has won a bitter planning battle against neighbours who claimed it had no place in their rural village.

Megan Smith, 24, built the studio at her grandparents’ £825,000 home in North Wootton, near King's Lynn in Norfolk. The outhouse opened in November without planning permission, which prompted a retrospective application giving residents the chance to formally raise concerns. Objections centred on noise, parking pressures, early morning classes and the promotion of hen parties on social media. Read more: Lewis Capaldi told to get rid of 6ft wall after row with neighbour who says it 'dominates his house' Read more: Ancient battle trumpet from the age of Boudica unearthed in Norfolk Councillor Richard Coates described the area as a “particularly quiet part of the village where not much happens." Cllr Coates said: “I come from a business background and I would normally want to support businesses, and I look for a reason for the business to exist, but it's a little difficult here because it's a quiet area.”

The £30,000 studio has caused stir with locals in North Wootton, near King's Lynn. Picture: lucowellness/Instagram

The studio hosts up to six classes a week, between 6am-7pm on weekdays and 9am to 12pm on weekends. The site has quickly gathered popularity thanks to its impressive facilities, which include an onsite cafe, ice bath, sauna and a number of Pilates reformer machines. More than 20 locals lodged objections to the studio prior to a West Norfolk planning meeting on Monday morning, with many pointing out that there are already dance classes and yoga in North Wootton village hall. Simon Ring, the deputy leader of the council, said Miss Smith had made "errors" since opening her doors. He said: “I've never heard of a small, quiet hen party before. “Also the applicant started classes at 6am in the morning. That is not business that should be happening in a residential area.” However rather than push for refusal, Ring proposed granting temporary approval rather than refusing the application outright. He added: “I hope the neighbours can get back to being the neighbours that they once were and not objecting to what each other is doing.”

Inside of the studio where classes start at 6am. Picture: lucowellness/Instagram