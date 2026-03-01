The Labour First Minister of Wales has suggested opposition parties do not have a serious plan for government.

The party has led Wales since the Senedd was first established as the National Assembly for Wales in 1999, but, if opinion polls are to be believed, the May election could see more than two decades in power brought to an end.

Launching Welsh Labour’s Senedd campaign on Monday, Baroness Eluned Morgan is expected to say “slogans are easy” but “running Wales is harder”.

Lady Morgan is expected to say: “We will focus on the things that make the biggest difference to daily life, and we will deliver them with the seriousness that government demands.“(Labour) would be nothing if it did not represent the true needs of the people. Because slogans are easy, running Wales is harder.

“And here’s a message to our competitors in this election – you cannot fix waiting times with a hashtag.

“You cannot grow wages on TikTok, you cannot build a hospital with a committee.

“You need a plan, you need priorities, you need delivery – that’s what Welsh Labour is offering.”

Welsh Labour’s campaign launch in Newport on Monday will include a pledge to transform mental healthcare to provide easy-to-access, same-day services.

The party will also pledge a £2 bus fare cap, improved access to hospital transport, and a crackdown on fly-tippers by increasing fines.

Plaid Cymru and Reform have topped recent opinion polls in Wales, with both parties hoping to win enough seats to form a new government.