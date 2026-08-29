The Welsh Gender Service made the decision to pause both scheduled and new referrals for gender-affirming surgeries.

The decision comes after Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, which oversees the service, raised "concerns" about the high number of referrals being made for the operations.

Data from 2025-26 indicated "significantly higher rates of referral for gender affirming surgery... compared with English gender services", according to the university health board.

The NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee (NWJCC), which commissions national specialist services, said its "processes are designed to ensure appropriate scrutiny and oversight where further discussion or investigation is required".

The NWJCC has also requested an independent clinical review after identifying "matters" through routine "assurance processes".

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (CAVUHB), which runs the service, said it was asked to "immediately pause referrals from the Welsh Gender Service for gender affirming surgery and existing scheduled surgeries while further independent clinical review work is carried out".

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