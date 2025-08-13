Backbench Welsh Labour politician Hefin David has died suddenly aged 47, the First Minister of Wales has confirmed.

Eluned Morgan, the Welsh Labour leader, paid tribute to the Caerphilly MS, who has been a member of the Welsh Parliament since 2016.

Baroness Morgan described Mr David as a “much-loved” member of the Labour family, who will be greatly missed.

Mr David’s partner was Vikki Howells, the Cynon Valley MS and minister for further and higher education in the Welsh Government.

Baroness Morgan said: “We are extremely saddened by the sudden death of Hefin. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.

“Hefin was a much-loved member of the Labour family. He served Caerphilly as a councillor and a Member of the Senedd with pride and passion.

“He was an outstanding politician, warm and enthusiastic and a great communicator – especially on behalf of his constituents. He will be greatly missed.”

