Man guilty of fatally shooting teenager outside north-west London nightclub
A 40-year-old man has been convicted of fatally shooting a teenager outside a nightclub in north-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.
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Ashley Wallace, of Shenley Road in Southwark, shot 18-year-old Tyrece Balcha outside a club in Wembley in the early hours of September 21 last year.
On Friday, an Old Bailey jury found Wallace guilty of murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Speaking after the verdict, Tyrece’s mother Bonnie said: “Tyrece’s life was cruelly taken from him eight weeks after he had turned 18 years old.
“He was a loving son, brother and friend with the biggest heart, an infectious smile and a personality that drew people towards him.
“Anyone who knew Tyrece knew his kindness, warmth and sense of humour.
“Our hearts have been shattered.”
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Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the shooting in South Way at around 5.30am on September 21 last year.
Tyrece was found outside the nightclub with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital, where he died four days later.
Investigating officers later established through CCTV that Tyrece had been involved in an altercation outside the nightclub before he was pursued and shot.
Wallace then left the scene in a vehicle that was parked nearby.
He was arrested on September 25 – the day that Tyrece died – after police linked him to a car in south-east London.
Officers recovered a revolver hidden inside the vehicle and forensic experts later found Wallace’s DNA on the gun.
A bullet found at the murder scene was also matched to the revolver, the Met said.
Wallace, of Shenley Road in Southwark, is due for sentence at a later date that has yet to be determined.
Tyrece’s mother Bonnie added in her statement: “His sisters miss him every day and his little brother had only just turned one year old when Tyrece died and will never truly get the chance to know him.
“We will make sure that his memory lives on and that he is always remembered for the wonderful person he was, not for the way his life was taken.
“We pray that Tyrece can now rest in peace, knowing that justice has been served.
“Today’s verdict brings a measure of justice for Tyrece and we are grateful Ashley Wallace has been found guilty of his cold and senseless murder.
“While this verdict is important, it does not bring our son back or ease the pain we have lived with every day since we lost him.
“We now await sentencing and kindly ask for privacy as we continue to heal from the trauma of both losing Tyrece and reliving the circumstances of his death throughout the trial.”
At the same trial, two men were found not guilty of murder and a woman was found not guilty of possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and perverting the course of justice, according to the Met.
The jury could not reach a verdict on a fourth man.
Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke, who led the investigation, said: “Throughout this investigation and subsequent trial, the victim’s family have conducted themselves with remarkable dignity and patience.
“We are grateful for their continued support and co-operation, and we hope today’s verdict provides them with some measure of justice.”