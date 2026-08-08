"Anyone who knew Tyrece knew his kindness, warmth and sense of humour.". Picture: Met Police

By Alice Padgett

A 40-year-old man has been convicted of fatally shooting a teenager outside a nightclub in north-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

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Ashley Wallace, of Shenley Road in Southwark, shot 18-year-old Tyrece Balcha outside a club in Wembley in the early hours of September 21 last year. On Friday, an Old Bailey jury found Wallace guilty of murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Speaking after the verdict, Tyrece’s mother Bonnie said: “Tyrece’s life was cruelly taken from him eight weeks after he had turned 18 years old. “He was a loving son, brother and friend with the biggest heart, an infectious smile and a personality that drew people towards him. “Anyone who knew Tyrece knew his kindness, warmth and sense of humour. “Our hearts have been shattered.” Read More: 'His whole life has been on hold': Met chief calls for faster probes into firearms police after Chris Kaba shooting case Read More: 'Kick in the teeth': Father of pub shooting victim Elle Edwards slams prison release scheme that could see killer's accomplice freed

Ashley Wallace shot 18-year-old Tyrece Balcha outside a club in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the shooting in South Way at around 5.30am on September 21 last year. Tyrece was found outside the nightclub with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital, where he died four days later. Investigating officers later established through CCTV that Tyrece had been involved in an altercation outside the nightclub before he was pursued and shot. Wallace then left the scene in a vehicle that was parked nearby. He was arrested on September 25 – the day that Tyrece died – after police linked him to a car in south-east London. Officers recovered a revolver hidden inside the vehicle and forensic experts later found Wallace’s DNA on the gun. A bullet found at the murder scene was also matched to the revolver, the Met said.

On Friday, an Old Bailey jury found Wallace guilty of murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Alamy