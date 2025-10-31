Wendy & Peter Pan review - a magical tale for the young and old
Peter Pan is a timeless story - one that’s often performed in pantomime season. But this isn’t a panto.
The RSC’s Wendy & Peter Pan is a proper play for children and adults alike.
That said, it does slip into panto territory from time to time, with comedy back-and-forths with the audience and modern references to “rizz” and “Snapchat”. It’s genuinely funny too - especially thanks to a brilliantly brash Cockney Tinkerbell.
This version of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale puts Wendy firmly at the heart of the story - hence the title change. The RSC has said this is Wendy’s story, not Peter’s, and that’s clear throughout. She’s the anchor of the play, while Peter and the Lost Boys bring chaos and adventure.
The staging is seriously impressive. There’s a full pirate ship on stage, and the flying scenes are spectacular - children constantly soaring through the air. You can feel shades of Matilda here too: another RSC triumph that puts kids at the centre of the magic.
The actors lean into caricature, playing up the innocence and mischief of childhood, and it works well. That’s not to mention the hunky Peter Pan and his many shadows.
The only downside is that the story itself can feel a bit tangled - Captain Hook, the Darling parents’ relationship woes, and a mysterious crocodile all compete for attention. Still, that’s the fault of J.M. Barrie, not the RSC!
It’s well worth seeing. Bring your children too - you’ll be whisked away to Neverland right alongside them.
Wendy & Peter Pan is at the Barbican theatre until 22nd November.