That said, it does slip into panto territory from time to time, with comedy back-and-forths with the audience and modern references to “rizz” and “Snapchat”. It’s genuinely funny too - especially thanks to a brilliantly brash Cockney Tinkerbell.

This version of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale puts Wendy firmly at the heart of the story - hence the title change. The RSC has said this is Wendy’s story, not Peter’s, and that’s clear throughout. She’s the anchor of the play, while Peter and the Lost Boys bring chaos and adventure.

The staging is seriously impressive. There’s a full pirate ship on stage, and the flying scenes are spectacular - children constantly soaring through the air. You can feel shades of Matilda here too: another RSC triumph that puts kids at the centre of the magic.

