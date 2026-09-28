Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr on Monday, the Foreign Secretary said the Government did not want the closure to go ahead and that he's "looking at all our options".

‘We’re looking at all our options’: Foreign Secretary brands Israel's threat to close UK consulate in Jerusalem ‘damaging’ insisting move is ‘completely wrong'. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Ed Miliband has said the Government is exploring “all options” after Israel threatened to close the UK’s consulate in East Jerusalem following the UK's decision to cease trading with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

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Mr Miliband said the Israeli government’s position “doesn’t help anyone”, adding: “Morally, it’s completely the wrong thing for them to do. That is 100% right.” When pressed on whether Israel could physically force Britain out, he said: “I’m going to be circumspect in what I say about this, but we’re looking at all our options.” The Foreign Secretary described the UK’s presence in Jerusalem as “very, very important” and said he was talking to foreign ministers around the world who did not want to see it removed. Mr Miliband maintained that the Government’s approach to Gaza and the West Bank was based on calling out “injustice and suffering” and acting. “When we see injustice and suffering, as we are seeing in Gaza and the West Bank, we call it out and we act,” he said.

The British consulate in Jerusalem is under threat as tensions between Israel and the UK intensify. Picture: Getty