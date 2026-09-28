Israel's threat to close UK consulate in East Jerusalem is ‘damaging’, says Ed Miliband as he brands move ‘completely wrong'
Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr on Monday, the Foreign Secretary said the Government did not want the closure to go ahead and that he's "looking at all our options".
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Ed Miliband has said the Government is exploring “all options” after Israel threatened to close the UK’s consulate in East Jerusalem following the UK's decision to cease trading with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
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Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr on Monday, the Foreign Secretary said the Government did not want the closure to go ahead, insisting a two-state solution was necessary.
The consulate "has operated for nearly 200 years", Mr Miliband said, adding that Britain would explore “every avenue” to retain its presence in the region.
Asked by Andrew whether the UK could simply refuse to leave, he said: “We are looking at all our options on this.”
He added: “We do not want this to happen - because it would damage the very important work that we are doing helping people in those communities, including Palestinians.
“The consulate has been there for nearly 200 years, and this is a long-standing position that we have had.”
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Mr Miliband said the Israeli government’s position “doesn’t help anyone”, adding: “Morally, it’s completely the wrong thing for them to do. That is 100% right.”
When pressed on whether Israel could physically force Britain out, he said: “I’m going to be circumspect in what I say about this, but we’re looking at all our options.”
The Foreign Secretary described the UK’s presence in Jerusalem as “very, very important” and said he was talking to foreign ministers around the world who did not want to see it removed.
Mr Miliband maintained that the Government’s approach to Gaza and the West Bank was based on calling out “injustice and suffering” and acting.
“When we see injustice and suffering, as we are seeing in Gaza and the West Bank, we call it out and we act,” he said.
He said the Government had found a “very responsive international community” on the issue, with the “North Star” of preserving the two-state solution.
When asked about arrests connected to Palestine Action demonstrations, Mr Miliband defended the right to peaceful protest, but declined to comment further due to a case before the Supreme Court.
“I don’t think anyone’s intent was to have those people criminalised,” he said, adding that it was something the Government would “keep looking at”.
The Foreign Secretary branded his role “the best job in government”, adding that his work was personally meaningful because his parents came to Britain as Jewish refugees.
“They saw a country that really stood up… for values of fighting fascism, democracy, the rule of law,” he said.
“If ever the world needed those values again from Britain, it is today.”