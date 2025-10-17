It’s not just one factor, it’s everything, all at once. Never before have we had five generations in the workplace, from Boomers to Gen Alpha, all with different expectations of work and life.

For younger workers, especially women, the pressure can feel relentless amid expectations to succeed at your job, manage side hustles, build a personal brand and still appear endlessly resilient online.

The statistics are stark. According to Priory, 29% of men and 39% of women report high levels of anxiety, with younger generations disproportionately affected.

For women, there’s an added layer of subtle gendered expectations around how we should speak, behave and balance ambition with approachability.

This often makes the demands of modern work feel even heavier.

Talking to younger women, there has definitely been a shift with many juggling “portfolio careers”.

They are combining their main job with side projects, freelancing or passion initiatives.

Social media also amplifies the pressure to be constantly productive and financial insecurity, rising living costs and the cultural glorification of “hustle” only intensify this stress.

It’s easy for perfectionism to creep in, convincing you that if you’re not constantly pushing harder, you must be falling behind.

Many women I speak to feel trapped in this cycle, doing everything “right” but still questioning if it’s enough. Yet there is reason for optimism.

Thriving doesn’t mean doing it all, it can mean choosing where to invest energy, embracing strengths and setting boundaries. For women and men alike, connecting with mentors and supportive networks helps sustain growth without burning out.

Organisations, too, have a role to play by promoting flexibility, valuing quality over quantity and recognising diverse ways of working.

When workplaces encourage authenticity and balance, everyone benefits as stress decreases, engagement rises and women’s voices are amplified rather than diluted.

Burnout doesn’t have to be the default. By redefining success and embracing our own approaches, young workers can move from surviving to thriving, building careers that are sustainable, fulfilling and bold.