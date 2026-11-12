‘We’re paying for failure’: Sickness benefits overhaul offers 'bold' u-turn opportunity for young people, minister says
Matthew Pennycook said the overhaul of the benefits system for young people is a chance to "invest in their futures".
An overhaul of the way sickness benefits are paid to young people offers a 'bold' U-turn opportunity, the Housing Minister has said - as he hit out at a system that sees the government 'paying for failure'.
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Under proposals in the forthcoming Milburn report, young people's access to sickness benefits for conditions like mild depression and anxiety could be restricted in a bid to cut the benefits bill and reduce unemployment.
Mr Milburn’s proposals would see adults under 25 barred from claiming two main sickness and disability benefits: the health element of universal credit and personal independence payments (Pip), according to reports.
Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Matthew Pennycook explained that the government now has to "invest in their futures rather than paying for failure," adding: "At the moment we are paying for failure."
Noting the Conservatives "aggressively slashed welfare entitlements" and "cut support at the same time", he pointed towards the welfare bill under the Tories increasing by "over £30 billion in the final year before the general election" as a result.
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Reflecting on the findings of the upcoming report, Mr Pennycook says suggestions "need to be taken as a package and looked at in the round".
"We've got to invest in their futures rather than paying for failure.
"The Prime Minister has been absolutely clear the status quo isn't working," he told Nick of the welfare proposals.
"We need a new settlement for young people. We need root-and-branch reform. We can't tinker around the edges," he continued.
Under the findings set to be released as part of the report, under-25s would instead get a new youth allowance paid at the standard rate of Universal Credit.
The Government is expected to bring forward major welfare reforms in 2027 amid efforts to reduce the 45% of young people who are not in education, employment or training (Neet) – around a million people.
"On the principle of 'do we need to give young people more hope and opportunity? More intensive support?' Absolutely.
"We've got to invest in their futures rather than paying for failure. At the moment we are paying for failure.
"In many cases we've got nearly a million young people not earning or learning. They're simply written a cheque and forgotten about in most cases. They're not getting that upfront support.
"So we've got to do something bold in this area, and the principle is right. So let's look at what the total offer for young people is."
Vowing to invest in "their futures and life chances," the minister pledged "intensive wraparound support" as he promised the government was set to "do things differently".
"The point I would say, and I think Alan has been clear on this as well in terms of the comments he's made.
"People who genuinely can't work, who are vulnerable, will get the support they need. There will always be that safety net. But we need a new settlement for young people. The status quo isn't working.
"And I suppose we've got— I'll finish on this, Nick, to say we've got an illustration of why the status quo isn't working and what previous attempts have done and where they failed."
"The Conservatives aggressively slashed welfare entitlements. They cut support at the same time. What happened under the Conservatives between 2010 and 2020? I think it's a very good point. for.
"The welfare bill went up by £88 billion, over £30 billion in the final year before the general election. So we know that what we've done in the past doesn't work. We've got to do something different. Other countries do it differently, and I'm hopeful that when we put that intensive support in place, we'll get those nearly a million young people not earning or learning in far greater numbers into jobs."