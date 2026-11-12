Matthew Pennycook said the overhaul of the benefits system for young people is a chance to "invest in their futures".

By Danielle de Wolfe

An overhaul of the way sickness benefits are paid to young people offers a 'bold' U-turn opportunity, the Housing Minister has said - as he hit out at a system that sees the government 'paying for failure'.

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Under proposals in the forthcoming Milburn report, young people's access to sickness benefits for conditions like mild depression and anxiety could be restricted in a bid to cut the benefits bill and reduce unemployment. Mr Milburn’s proposals would see adults under 25 barred from claiming two main sickness and disability benefits: the health element of universal credit and personal independence payments (Pip), according to reports. Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Matthew Pennycook explained that the government now has to "invest in their futures rather than paying for failure," adding: "At the moment we are paying for failure." Noting the Conservatives "aggressively slashed welfare entitlements" and "cut support at the same time", he pointed towards the welfare bill under the Tories increasing by "over £30 billion in the final year before the general election" as a result. Read more: Nearly half of Neets classified as disabled, new data shows Read more: A benefits crackdown will not help the 300,000 NEETs claiming nothing. They need more jobs

Minister of State for Housing and Planning, arrives at Downing Street - as he reflected on proposed welfare reforms. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

Reflecting on the findings of the upcoming report, Mr Pennycook says suggestions "need to be taken as a package and looked at in the round". "We've got to invest in their futures rather than paying for failure. "The Prime Minister has been absolutely clear the status quo isn't working," he told Nick of the welfare proposals. "We need a new settlement for young people. We need root-and-branch reform. We can't tinker around the edges," he continued. Under the findings set to be released as part of the report, under-25s would instead get a new youth allowance paid at the standard rate of Universal Credit. The Government is expected to bring forward major welfare reforms in 2027 amid efforts to reduce the 45% of young people who are not in education, employment or training (Neet) – around a million people. "On the principle of 'do we need to give young people more hope and opportunity? More intensive support?' Absolutely. "We've got to invest in their futures rather than paying for failure. At the moment we are paying for failure. "In many cases we've got nearly a million young people not earning or learning. They're simply written a cheque and forgotten about in most cases. They're not getting that upfront support.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said an overhaul to the benefits system will require the Government to “invest up front in young people”. Picture: Stephen Barnes/Medical/Alamy