Health Secretary Wes Streeting has apologised to patients for the disruption caused by resident doctors' strikes.

Mr Streeting said today that "we did everything we could to avert these strikes and to stop strike action from taking place.

"When we came into Government, we recognised what resident doctors were saying about pay, and that's why they received a 28.9% pay rise from this Government.

"And of course, we're willing to talk to them about what we do in future years.

"I think people can see that I've tried my absolute best to avoid these strikes on what is the worst time for the NHS. I'm really sorry to patients for the disruption that is happening as a result."

He said the Government met with British Medical Association (BMA) representatives on Tuesday to see if "even at the 11th hour, we could avert the strikes."

He added: "After constructive discussions, we still weren't able to persuade the BMA either to come into negotiations or indeed to delay strikes to January."

Hospitals across England are bracing for widespread disruption as the strike begins today.

Up to half of the medical workforce in England are expected to stop work from 7am this morning, and not return for five days as resident doctors stage industrial action over pay and jobs.

It coincides with a busy winter period as hospitals fill up with flu patients.

Hospitals have been told to aim to deliver 95 per cent of usual activity during the strike, though health leaders have conceded this could be "more challenging due to the onset of winter pressures and rising flu".

In fact, Britain is reportedly grappling with the “worst flu outbreak” ever recorded in the UK .

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England's national medical director, warned: "These strikes come at an immensely challenging time for the NHS, with record numbers of patients in hospital with flu for this time of year.

"Staff will come together as they always do, going above and beyond to provide safe care for patients and limit disruption, but sadly more patients are likely to feel the impact of this round of strikes than in the previous two - and staff who are covering will not get the Christmas break they deserve with their families.

