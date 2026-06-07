The former Health Secretary stands by decisions on the provision of puberty blockers for young people, but said it was "hard".

Wes Streeting fears clock being turned back on LGBTQ progress. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Wes Streeting has told LBC he fears the clock being turned back on the LGBTQ progress made in the country.

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Speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday, the former Health Secretary said rising hatred and prejudice in a range of forms in the country makes him fear the clock being turned back. Mr Streeting, who is openly gay, spoke about how he was not open about his sexual orientation previously. He said he was "terrified" because he grew up at a time when it was legal to discriminate against people for being gay in the provision of goods and services, and it was illegal to serve in the armed forces. "I grew up, actually, at that time, fearing. I knew that I was gay, but I feared, 'Would I be discriminated against? What would that be like?' "And I have seen how a Labour government changed laws, hearts and minds, how to such an extent that it was a Conservative-led government with Labour votes and with the Lib Dems in coalition that brought in equal marriage rights." Read more: Wes Streeting to urge Government not to abandon his NHS reforms Read more: Labour should cut national insurance and issue new oil drilling licences for North Sea, Streeting says

He added: "I thought, we've done it, we've won. And now, with what's going on in this country, with rising hatred and prejudice of a range of forms, I do fear the clock being turned back." Mr Streeting also revealed he found it hard at times as an openly gay Health Secretary in the conversation about transgender rights. In 2025, Mr Streeting rejected calls to stop a trial of puberty-blocking drugs for gender-questioning children. The year prior, he permanently banned the prescribing of puberty blockers to under-18s. "Knowing that some of the decisions that I took as Health Secretary, particularly around the provision of puberty blockers for young people. "I did the right thing based on medical advice and evidence, and I stand by those decisions," he said.

Placard attacking Labour Health Secretary Wes Streeting at London Trans Pride 2024. Picture: Alamy