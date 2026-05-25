The former Health Secretary's comments are his first intervention on the issue since he quit Sir Keir Starmer's government

Streeting has accused social media giants of avoiding regulation. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

Wes Streeting has likened tech companies to the tobacco industry and called for a social media ban for under-16s.

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Streeting said: “Social media should be treated like tobacco – it’s extremely addictive, bad for our health, and Big Tech is borrowing the Big Tobacco playbook to avoid regulation." “We’ve got to give our children their childhood back", he added. Streeting's comments come ahead of the closure of the public consultation on online safety for young people on Tuesday. The Government’s Growing Up In The Online World consultation, which touted measures like an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s and app curfews, has been open since early March. Read more: Angela Rayner urges Starmer to ban social media for under-16s in latest push for Australian-style measures Read more: TikTok and YouTube ‘not making websites safer for children’ as Ofcom vows to 'force through' online safety rules

Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has also called for a social media ban for under-16s. Picture: Getty

“A ban for under-16s must be the start, not the end," Streeting said. “We have given the pen to tech moguls to write our future for us [...] it’s time to take the pen back.” The Ilford North MP stepped down as Secretary of Health earlier this month whilst calling on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to resign.