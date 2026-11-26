By EJ Ward

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has been left stumped over the maximum age at which veterans can be called back to fight, as military chiefs contact thousands of former personnel to prepare Britain for the possibility of war.

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Challenged over the prospect of a modern-day Dad’s Army, Mr Streeting admitted he did not know the age limit, but insisted the Government would not be mobilising pensioners. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Defence Secretary insisted the move did not mean mobilisation was imminent, but admitted successive governments had failed to keep in touch with former military personnel. However, when challenged over the prospect of a modern-day Dad's Army, Mr Streeting appeared unable to answer a basic question about who could be called upon to defend the country. "There isn't a bit of Dad's Army around this?" Nick Ferrari asked. "What is the maximum age at which someone could be effectively called back to duty?" Mr Streeting replied: "Well, obviously we are not going to mobilise people who are unfit and unable to serve. "What is the maximum age? I don't know off the top of my head, Nick." Pressed again on the issue, the Defence Secretary insisted: "We won't be mobilising pensioners, obviously." When Nick suggested the age could be 58 or 59, Mr Streeting replied: "I just told you, Nick, I don't know the number off the top of my head." Read more: MoD tells 100,000 reservists to prepare for call-up as £8bn submarine investment announced to aid Britain's 'warfighting readiness' Read more: Military will struggle to meet defence investment goals, spending watchdog warns

LBC launches new subscription service, LBC Catch Up Plus. Picture: LBC

The admission comes despite the Government announcing plans in January to raise the maximum recall age for former non-commissioned personnel from 55 to 65 as part of a major overhaul of Britain's reserve forces. The Armed Forces Bill, which is still making its way through Parliament, would also lower the threshold at which former personnel could be recalled, allowing ministers to mobilise them in preparation for war rather than waiting until a national emergency or imminent danger to the country. Under existing arrangements, some former officers can already be liable for recall into their 60s, depending on their service, rank and the terms of their commission. Mr Streeting told LBC that the Government's failure to maintain contact with its Strategic Reserve could leave ministers facing difficult questions at a future public inquiry should Britain find itself at war. "If we weren't doing this now, I dare say one of my successors down the line would find themselves in front of a public inquiry," he said. "I might find myself in front of a public inquiry saying, given the threat environment in Europe, given what NATO was saying, given what the government of the day was saying, you were spending more on defence but you weren't actually investing in your strategic reserve and your understanding of them. Why not?"

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC