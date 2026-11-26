Defence Secretary left stumped by Nick Ferrari over ‘Dad’s Army’ call-up age limit as military chiefs contact thousands of veterans
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has been left stumped over the maximum age at which veterans can be called back to fight, as military chiefs contact thousands of former personnel to prepare Britain for the possibility of war.
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Challenged over the prospect of a modern-day Dad’s Army, Mr Streeting admitted he did not know the age limit, but insisted the Government would not be mobilising pensioners.
Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Defence Secretary insisted the move did not mean mobilisation was imminent, but admitted successive governments had failed to keep in touch with former military personnel.
However, when challenged over the prospect of a modern-day Dad's Army, Mr Streeting appeared unable to answer a basic question about who could be called upon to defend the country.
"There isn't a bit of Dad's Army around this?" Nick Ferrari asked.
"What is the maximum age at which someone could be effectively called back to duty?"
Mr Streeting replied: "Well, obviously we are not going to mobilise people who are unfit and unable to serve.
"What is the maximum age? I don't know off the top of my head, Nick."
Pressed again on the issue, the Defence Secretary insisted: "We won't be mobilising pensioners, obviously."
When Nick suggested the age could be 58 or 59, Mr Streeting replied: "I just told you, Nick, I don't know the number off the top of my head."
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The admission comes despite the Government announcing plans in January to raise the maximum recall age for former non-commissioned personnel from 55 to 65 as part of a major overhaul of Britain's reserve forces.
The Armed Forces Bill, which is still making its way through Parliament, would also lower the threshold at which former personnel could be recalled, allowing ministers to mobilise them in preparation for war rather than waiting until a national emergency or imminent danger to the country.
Under existing arrangements, some former officers can already be liable for recall into their 60s, depending on their service, rank and the terms of their commission.
Mr Streeting told LBC that the Government's failure to maintain contact with its Strategic Reserve could leave ministers facing difficult questions at a future public inquiry should Britain find itself at war.
"If we weren't doing this now, I dare say one of my successors down the line would find themselves in front of a public inquiry," he said.
"I might find myself in front of a public inquiry saying, given the threat environment in Europe, given what NATO was saying, given what the government of the day was saying, you were spending more on defence but you weren't actually investing in your strategic reserve and your understanding of them. Why not?"
Mr Streeting said Britain had been caught unprepared by the Covid pandemic and that he was determined not to make the same mistake when it came to the country's defence.
The Strategic Reserve is distinct from Britain's volunteer reserve forces, such as the Army Reserve, and comprises former military personnel who retain a legal obligation to return to service under certain circumstances.
Around five per cent of Britain's veterans are currently covered by these arrangements, according to the MoD.
Military chiefs want to establish not only how many former personnel could be called upon, but what civilian expertise they have developed since leaving the Armed Forces, particularly in areas such as intelligence, medicine, logistics and technology.
Members of the Strategic Reserve will also be offered opportunities to return voluntarily for military training and exercises, including Britain's participation in NATO's flagship Exercise Steadfast Defender next spring.
The move follows recommendations in last year's Strategic Defence Review, which called for a whole-of-society approach to the defence of Britain and urged the military to reconnect with former personnel.
Minister for Veterans and People Calvin Bailey said the letters should not be interpreted as a warning that veterans were about to be called back into uniform.
“Our strength lies not only in the weapons and kit we possess, it lies in our people. Every member of our Strategic Reserve is part of that strength,” he said.
“While most Strategic Reserves will never be called to return, they are part of our country’s deterrent, helping to prevent conflict every day.
“These letters do not mean reserves are about to be mobilised. It is simply good housekeeping to make sure we know how to contact those who are eligible and keep up to date on their skills and experience.”