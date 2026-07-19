Andy Burnham will announce his new cabinet when he becomes Prime Minister on Monday.

Wes Streeting knows 'square root of nothing on defence', slams Lord Dannatt amid reports of cabinet job. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Lord Dannatt has told LBC he is "very disappointed" at reports that Wes Streeting could be named Defence Secretary in Andy Burnham's cabinet, saying the former Health Secretary "knows pretty much the square root of nothing about defence".

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Reports have suggested that Dan Jarvis will be removed as Defence Secretary when the incoming Prime Minister, Mr Burnham, announces his top team on Monday. He has served just six weeks in the job, after being promoted when his predecessor, John Healey, quit in protest over what he deemed inadequate funding for the armed forces. Speaking to Lewis Goodall on Sunday about the reports that Mr Streeting could take over leading the Ministry of Defence, the former Head of the British Army said he is "very disappointed if that's the case". He showed support for Mr Jarvis, saying he "understands the military extremely well" and that "he was a very successful army officer in his own right". Read more: Burnham to scrap digital ID scheme to concentrate on cost-of-living issues in 'reset' of Labour's priorities Read more: Starmer shares pride in England after World Cup third-place finish as his time as PM comes to an end

Labour's Wes Streeting has been tipped for a cabinet role. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "To move Defence Secretary again and put someone like Wes Streeting in who doesn't have a background in defence, doesn't understand defence, hasn't been shadowing it, will be a real retrograde step. "Dan Jarvis could do a really good job, but he's got to be given the funds. "And frankly, the pledges that we've been making in NATO have got to be honoured and significant steps set forward to how we get to 3.5% of GDP by 2035 at the latest.” Speaking of Mr Streeting's lack of experience in defence, Lord Dannatt added: “Defence is a complex portfolio. It takes time to understand it. He's got no background in it. Dan Jarvis has got a very good background in it. John Healey had experience in that role. "I would be very disappointed to see someone like Wes Streeting coming in who knows pretty much the square root of nothing about defence and would have to start from square one, and that will just take time. "Energy from people to brief him before he's in a position to start making decisions. It's a delaying tactic on Andy Burnham's behalf if he chooses to go down that track.”