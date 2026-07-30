Speaking to LBC the Defence Secretary refused to confirm the UK would spend 3% of its GDP on defence by 2030. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The Defence Secretary has refused to guarantee the Government will spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030, telling LBC ministers would not make spending commitments before setting out how they would be funded.

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Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Wes Streeting insisted he had “every confidence” the Prime Minister and Chancellor would fully fund Britain’s defence plans, but repeatedly stopped short of confirming the Government would meet the target by the end of the decade. His comments came as Andy Burnham travels to Barrow to announce an £8.4 billion investment in Britain’s next generation of nuclear-armed submarines, with ministers promising thousands of jobs and apprenticeships across the UK’s defence industrial base. Mr Streeting told LBC: “The Prime Minister and I are here to announce the new contract with BAE Systems, which will carry through the next phase of our nuclear deterrence programme, the replacement of our four nuclear submarines. “But it’s also at the heart of the Prime Minister’s agenda around reindustrialisation, the creation of good, high-skilled, well-paid jobs, not just here in Barrow but right throughout the country and the supply chain involved in this programme.” Read more: Burnham launches £8.4bn nuclear submarine investment to boost defence and support 22,000 apprenticeships Read more: UK defence spending ‘falls well short’ as Ukraine military experts warn war is changing every three months

He said the investment would support 22,000 apprenticeships across Britain’s defence nuclear programme by 2035, describing it as “great news” at a time of high youth unemployment. But pressed by Nick on whether the Government would definitely reach 3% of GDP on defence by 2030, Mr Streeting refused to be drawn. “The Prime Minister has committed to fully fund the Defence Investment Plan,” he said. “You will know what the Chancellor said when he was Defence Secretary and resigned from the previous government as a matter of principle over this, so I have every confidence we’ll fully fund defence and we’ll get what we need from the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.”

Explaining why he would not guarantee the 2030 target, he added: “The reason why we’re dancing on the head of a pin slightly about the 2030 commitment and 3% by 2030 is that this is a government that when it sets out new spending commitments will also set out how we pay for them. “If I were, for argument’s sake this morning, to make a new spending commitment, your next question would be, how will you fund it?… We’re not going to do that. “If I sound like I’m dancing on the head of a pin on this issue, yeah, but that’s for good reason.” Mr Streeting also rejected suggestions he could resign if defence spending failed to increase, despite backing his predecessor John Healey’s decision to quit Sir Keir Starmer’s government over the issue. “I was asked at the weekend, would I resign as a matter of principle if we didn’t get the investment we needed. I gave an unequivocal answer, which was yes, because I don’t believe that scenario will ever come about with this Prime Minister and Chancellor. “The Daily Mail splashed that I had threatened to resign over defence spending and that was just one of the striking moments of my first week in office, so I’ll resist giving the Daily Mail a second front page threatening my resignation.”

Artist's impression of the Dreadnought-class submarine. Picture: Royal Navy