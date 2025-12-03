Health Secretary Wes Streeting during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Wes Streeting has branded Doctors planning to strike over Christmas “irresponsible” as he warned of “significant” risk to patients over the festive period.



Resident doctors in England will go on strike for five consecutive days in the run-up to Christmas, the British Medical Association (BMA) announced earlier this week. The walkout will take place from 7am on December 17 until December 22. The Health Secretary previously accused the BMA have trying to “wreck Christmas." Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Streeting slammed the plans to walk out, claiming they will put patients at risk. Read more: Wes Streeting hits out at BMA for 'misleading' claims amid GP access row

Doctors protesting outside Downing Street in 2024.

“I am hoping that hope will triumph over experience with the BMA,” he told Nick. “The chair of the Resident Doctors Committee has said that there is a window to try and call off strike action. “I'm going to take him at his word at that and see if we can get to that position.” He added: “I don't want to sound catastrophic about it, but that's my fear always is, are people going to be at risk of harm as a result of strike action? “There is a different order of risk this time around. “I'm not going to sugarcoat that and I'm not going to pretend to your listeners that this would not cause significant risk and disruption to patients and that's not acceptable as far as I'm concerned.” Announcing the strikes, Dr Jack Fletcher, chairman of the BMA’s resident doctors committee, said: “With the Government failing to put forward a credible plan to fix the jobs crisis for resident doctors at the same time as pushing a real terms pay cut for them, we have no choice but to announce more strike dates. “However, these do not need to go ahead. Gradually raising pay over a few years and some common-sense fixes to the job security of our doctors are well within the reach of this Government.

A dog joins resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, at the British Medical Association (BMA) picket outside St Thomas' Hospital.