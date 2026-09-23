The Defence Secretary conceded defeat during an interview with LBC

By Alex Storey

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting was left kicking himself after he was left unable to recall the cost of the government's new military space unit dedicated to defending satellites.

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Mr Streeting appeared on LBC to discuss the new project, which will see the RAF squadron protect satellites used to warn of incoming missile attacks. It will also provide communications and help guide ships in a bid to counter growing threats in space and will be unveiled later today. But when asked by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast what the overall cost would be, Mr Streeting conceded defeat. He said: "Well I don't have the figures to hand, unusually for me this morning, Nick, on your programme. Read more: Chagos deal 'on hold' as Defence Secretary admits Britain 'can't proceed without US support' Read more: Streeting calls for more air defence missiles for Ukraine over winter as Putin targets Kyiv

West Streeting was quizzed about the scheme on LBC. Picture: LBC

"We are investing more in space. I don't have that figure to hand." Nick responded: "Mr Streeting, why on earth not? It's my money. It's my listeners' money." The Defence Secretary said: "Yes, it is but I haven't got instant recall on that number off the top of my head." Later in the interview it was put to him that the estimated funding across the space sector is around £7.8 billion, up to 2030. Mr Streeting joked: "You didn't need to ask me that, you had the figure there, but I yes I think that sounds right to me. "I'm sorry I didn't have it. I'm kicking myself because you always try and catch us out on facts and I'll take it on the chin. "I think this is the first time you've caught me out in all of these years, and you know you have because you're just laughing at it.

SaxaVord Spaceport, at the northernmost point of the UK, is set to receive a further £30 million in support through the UK Space Strategy. Picture: Alamy

"I'm going to go away and kick myself. I'm annoyed you've got one over me this morning." The No III Space Effects Squadron will be announced by Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth at the UK's Space Power Conference on Wednesday. The announcement comes weeks after the release of a new government strategy earlier this month designed to strengthen defences against threats from space. SaxaVord Spaceport, on the island of Unst, Shetland, at the northernmost point of the UK, is set to receive a further £30 million in support through the UK Space Strategy. Hitting back at Mr Streeting, Shadow Minister for Defence Procurement, Ben Obese-Jecty told LBC: It's hugely worrying to hear the new Defence Secretary this morning clearly isn't across his brief, given the government has just published its space strategy this month.

The UK is set to launch its first military unit dedicated to defending satellites in a bid to counter growing threats in space. Picture: Alamy

"I hope the Defence Secretary has had someone write that down for his speech at the Space Power Conference later today. "But the figure of £7.8 billion he agreed with Nick in the interview this morning isn't right. The MOD has pledged just under £3.2 billion to the space domain between now and 2030 in the Defence Investment Plan. "But that plan itself is underfunded to the tune of £4.7 billion and also relies on the MOD selling £1.1 billion of assets to make it viable. "We've already seen billions cut from strategic capability programmes this year. "I agree that the government should be investing in the space domain, but without a clear path to how they will fund those capabilities in the upcoming budget and a Defence Secretary who understands the detail, it is simply just talk. Elsewhere, it emerged on Wednesday that the head of Britain's military space operation has been suspended amid an investigation into an alleged serious sexual offence.

Wes Streeting will unveil the project on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Air Vice-Marshal Jamie Thompson took charge of the UK Space Command earlier this year after previously serving as its deputy commander. The Sun reported the allegations involve attacking an employee and stealing from the Ministry of Defence. An RAF spokesperson said: "Air Vice-Marshal James Thompson was suspended without prejudice as part of an investigation. "Air Commodore Darren Whiteley is the interim Commander of UK Space Command." A Defence Serious Crime Command (DSCC) spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a member of the RAF was arrested in connection to reports of theft and a serious sexual offence involving an adult.

Shadow Minister for Defence Procurement, Ben Obese-Jecty, said it was "hugely worrying to hear the new Defence Secretary this morning clearly isn't across his brief". Picture: House of Commons